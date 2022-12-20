Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Our hearts are close to breaking.

It seems the year couldn’t quite let us go without devastating news. We just learned that General Hospital‘s Sonya Eddy, who played everyone’s favorite Port Charles nurse, Epiphany Johnson, passed away on December 19, 2022 at the age of 55.

We don’t have many details just yet, but acclaimed actress Octavia Spencer broke the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of Eddy and writing, “My friend Sonya Eddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of General Hospital fans will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!”

Eddy made her first General Hospital appearance in March of 2006 and it didn’t take long for her to become a fan favorite. When the soap spun off their primetime series, General Hospital: Night Shift in 2007, she and Epiphany made the jump with it. She was tough enough to put Sonny in his place, didn’t put up with nonsense and she loved her job as a nurse.

And nursing is something Eddy herself felt passionate about too, going above and beyond in her life to help lift up those who dedicated themselves to the profession. As nurses and those in healthcare struggled in recent years during the pandemic and beyond, Eddy set about providing scholarships to nursing students and help those who wanted to dedicate their lives to helping others.

Every day, I play a nurse on TV. Over the years, I’ve heard from thousands of real nurses about how hard their job is. Now with COVID, #WeNeedMoreNurses and we need them now. I’m leading a new campaign to provide scholarships to nursing students. You in? https://t.co/XAHOKAKUoF pic.twitter.com/GsNgxwYmZ9 — Sonya Eddy (@TheRealSonyaEd) February 2, 2022

Eddy, we all know, was an incredible performer and a wonderful actress, capable of doing everything from making us laugh in shows like Seinfeld to helping to scare us in movies like V/H/S/99. But she was also an amazing singer — something General Hospital fans got to witness so many times over the years.

So while we’re struggling to find the words right now to put voice to our heartbreak, perhaps we’ll leave you with Eddy herself, performing the closing number to the Nurses’ Ball. Wherever you are now, Sonya Eddy, we just know you’re not alone.

While we take in the news, read in the photo gallery below how those who knew and loved the actress better than we ever could are reacting to the shock. Maybe in their memories, we can all take some comfort.