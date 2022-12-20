Credit: ABC

Press “paws” and rewind on this one.

The same day that news broke that Marcus Coloma would not be continuing on as Nikolas on General Hospital, the actor shared to Instagram a video that on the surface seemed typical for him: He was, as he often is, dancing.

But this time, there was more to it. He had a partner — his dog — and they were performing the legendary lift from Dirty Dancing to the tune of Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes’ “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.” They pulled it off with aplomb, too, we have to say. See for yourself below.

Given that Coloma will no longer be reporting for work in Port Charles, it’s tempting to read into the video a goodbye of sorts, Nikolas No. 4 saying on his way out that he enjoyed his run on the soap. Or maybe that’s a stretch. Thus far, the actor hasn’t spoken out about his departure.

Ironically, it was just a couple of months ago that Coloma guested on castmate Maurice Benard’s State of Mind vlog and admitted that when he started playing Nikolas in 2019, he was always fearful that he’d be let go. He didn’t just have anxiety, either, he had “a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot of anxiety,” he said, “because you read a storyline where you’re going to stab your son, and you think, ‘The producers, they obviously want my character to die. Like, they’re trying to kill me off.’”

Back then, Coloma felt that way often. He told Benard that he thought the powers that be were “really dissatisfied with my work, and I was going to die” on screen.

As yet, there has been no word about how Nikolas will be written off — or if a replacement will be stepping in. (The character is already among daytime's most-recast ever; our photo gallery reviews the rest.)