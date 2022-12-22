Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Huntington's Disease Society of America

The daytime actress took a trip away from home just before the holidays.

Britt may be busy planning her big birthday bash in Port Charles but her portrayer was off doing something altogether different. General Hospital’s Kelly Thiebaud posted a video while taking a morning walk through Regent’s Park in London and took some time to say hi to her loyal fans.

Thiebaud started out with a big “hello” then echoed her greeting amid her surroundings. She stopped walking to call out to her furbaby “Whiskey,” who apparently was doing a little investigating in the park, as the actress assured, “He’s somewhere back there.”

Though Thiebaud did deem the day to be “beautiful,” she remarked on the windy and chilly weather being in the “low 50s” and how the snow had melted before saying, “It’s Christmas week y’all.” Amid her excitement, she hoped everyone was having a wonderful day as well and finished by stating, “I just wanted to come on here and say hi.”

As fans know, Thiebaud will be exiting the ABC soap and recently returned to Station 19 as Eva Vasquez back in October for the primetime drama’s sixth season. And while we are going to miss seeing her character in Port Charles, we can’t wait to watch what happens at the end of the year, as Britt’s party is promised to be filled with one surprise after another!

