General Hospital’s Maurice Benard and His Adorable Grandbaby Learns News That Leaves Them in ‘Confusion, Happiness and Shock’
“I was tongue-tied there for a second,” he admitted.
Now this is how you end the year on a high note! Few things are as heartwarming and entertaining as videos of folks learning the news that they’ll soon be grandparents. Sometimes there’s shock, sometimes joy, sometimes confusion. And sometimes, like when General Hospital‘s Maurice Benard (Sonny) learned the news, there’s all three rolled up into one delightful moment!
Benard apparently thought he was posing for a photo with his adorable granddaughter but when the family counted down to saying “Cheese,” he instead got the news that TT’s mom — his daughter, Cailey — was pregnant.
And the blank look on the actor’s face as he processed the news hilariously said it all. His smile froze, he looked off to the side, then burst out with, “Cailey’s pregnant?! Again?”
Cue the gales of laughter around Benard. The whole scene went amusingly downhill as Paula had to point a few things out to him that he may have forgotten — like the fact that Cailey hadn’t been pregnant before! Oops.
And then, when he was informed this wasn’t a photo but for his Instagram, Benard just started helplessly laughing.
“That’s the best,” he exclaimed. “That was the best!”
It all ends on an adorable note, kissing TT on the cheek after telling her she was getting a little sibling.
“Cailey is pregnant,” he wrote when he shared the whole entertaining experience. “This is what confusion, happiness and shock looks like. Another grandchild. What more can any grandfather ask for? You get to play with them and then they go home to their parents. This child couldn’t be in better hands with Cailey and Carlos.”
OK, tongue-tied confusion or not, the whole thing was just the definition of adorable! We wish nothing but health and happiness for Benard and the expectant parents, Cailey and Carlos!
Take a look through our newly expanded photo gallery of soap stars and their real-life kids for a few more adorable moments!