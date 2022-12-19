Credit: ABC screenshot (2)

Any way you “slice” it, it’s adorable.

Over the weekend, General Hospital ingenue Tabyana Ali shared to Instagram a scene that “Sprina” fans can only wish the star-crossed sweethearts got to play out on the show. Backstage, the actress and her leading man, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, sat down to sample the king cake that they’d been sent by a fan.

For those not in the know, king cakes are New Orleans delicacies that are served every year as Mardi Gras approaches. They are shaped like a giant donut, basically, topped with green, purple and yellow sugar (Mardi Gras colors) and have a plastic baby hidden inside, a nod to the Biblical story about the three wise men who brought gifts to a certain famous newborn.

Ali was so excited about having a taste that she said she’d been looking forward to it since “the beginning of dawn.” Cue Chavez’s “What did she just say?” expression. The plan was for them to both take a bite at the same time, but he could tell that she was just dying to dive in. So how was it? We never found out! The clip left us on a cliffhanger.

But what’s one more, right, considering that General Hospital just delivered us a whopper in the form of poor Rory’s death. Not only do we still not know the identity of The Hook, but his demise is obviously going to be a big hurdle for Spencer and Trina to get over. After all, how guilty would she feel if she even thought about moving on with Spencer right after her boyfriend died — even if moving on with Spencer was what she’d really wanted to do even before Rory died?

