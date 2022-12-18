General Hospital’s Nancy Lee Grahn Goes to Great ‘Lengths’ for an Especially Glamtastic Look

When not working in Port Charles, Grahn is toiling away on putting another town back on the map: Santa Barbara, the much-missed NBC sudser on which she played Julia Wainwright from 1985-93. “I have the writer, I have the producer, I have a lot of the actors,” she said last month. ( Find out what she doesn’t yet have here. )

Of course, Grahn, who’s played Alexis on the ABC soap since 1996, always looks great. Lately, though General Hospital has given her fewer excuses to get dolled up than damn scared. As her character has taken an active role in trying to bring The Hook to justice, the attorney-turned-newspaper publisher has been smack dab in the line of fire. Or in the line of… hooking?

And though the General Hospital leading lady didn’t share anything but an extreme closeup, it’s safe to say that she was happy with the finished product. How can we be so sure? After getting “lashed,” she admitted that now “I’m rethinking my days of ‘I just wanna look natural.'”

Never let it be said that Nancy Lee Grahn isn’t willing to go the extra mile to get a picture perfect. On December 15, the Emmy winner shared to Instagram a behind-the-scenes image that revealed that “I agreed to wear false eyelashes for [a] photo shoot.”

1 / 61 <p>Even when she’s giving us the cold shoulder, the<em> Days of Our Lives</em> veteran, who played Hope Brady for nearly four decades, radiates a warmth that draws us to her like moths to a flame.</p>

2 / 61 <p>Oh… did we catch you mid-makeup? No problem. The spunky scene stealer who played Natalie Buchanan on <em>One Life to Live</em> was always ready for her closeup.</p>

3 / 61 <p>Names don’t come any more apropos than the first one bestowed upon the <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> gem who brings to life Paris Buckingham.</p>

4 / 61 <p>Hats off to the femme fatale who’s turned <em>General Hospital</em> supervixen Ava Jerome into the only thing more intoxicating than the martinis she so adores.</p>

5 / 61 <p>This Emmy winner grew up before our eyes, going from the cutest of kids to the loveliest of adults as Lily Snyder on <em>As the World Turns.</em></p>

6 / 61 <p>It was the oft-quoted anonymous who said that “beauty is an attitude.” But we can’t argue with him, her or them, not having admired for so long the ’tude put forth by Rowell, now and always our embodiment of <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Drucilla Winters.</p>

7 / 61 <p>Don’t come at us for including a soap star who isn’t a size 0 on this list. <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ former Nancy Wesley and <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>’s Shirley Spectra isn’t here because she bucks the skinny-Minnie trend, she’s here because she’s freaking magnificent.</p>

8 / 61 <p>“Beauty is the opposite of perfection,” goes a quote attributed to… well, anonymous. “It’s about confidence, charisma and character.” Perhaps that — along with her general stunningness — is why we’re so captivated by this Emmy winner and her character, <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Sharon Newman. </p>

9 / 61 <p>She went from being the girl next door (as Jenny Gardner on <em>All My Children</em>) to Wonder Woman (as Jackie Templeton on <em>General Hospital</em>) without ever hitting the awkward phase that flummoxed the rest of us.</p>

10 / 61 <p>The astronomer Maria Mitchell believed that “there is no cosmetic for beauty like happiness” — a concept gorgeously embodied by the portrayer of <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Paulina Price; she radiates joy wherever she goes.</p>

11 / 61 <p>“Red hair, sir, in my opinion, is dangerous,” said P.G. Wodehouse in <em>Very Good, Jeeves!</em> And we couldn’t agree more, not after worshipping for so many years at the altar of the Emmy winner who plays <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Lauren Fenmore.</p>

12 / 61 <p>They don’t make ’em anymore like the late, great scene stealer who played the original Sally Spectra on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>, and the world is infinitely less fabulous for it.</p>

13 / 61 <p>Upside-down, sideways… It doesn’t matter which way you gaze upon the soap-hopper — last seen as Claudette Beaulieu on <em>General Hospital</em> — she defines and redefines the word “stunning.”</p>

14 / 61 <p>Thanks to<em> General Hospital</em> and her role of Tracy Quartermaine, she was known as the queen of mean. But Elliot was also blessed with an unvarnished beauty that emanated from within.</p>

15 / 61 <p>Louis Armstrong didn’t sing, “When you’re smiling, the whole world smiles with you” about the <em>Young & Restless</em> MVP who plays Elena; he was a <em>bit</em> before her time. But as you can see from the radiance of her smile, he certainly could have.</p>

16 / 61 <p>No matter how sparkly and ostentatious the baubles she wore on screen, there was simply no outshining the Emmy winner who played Stephanie Forrester on<em> The Bold and the Beautiful.</em></p>

17 / 61 <p>Yeah, yeah, she’s half of one of the greatest supercouples in soap history. But as is illustrated by this image — and countless others — <em>General Hospital</em> heroine Laura Collins has never needed <em>any</em> leading man to make her “super.”</p>

18 / 61 <p>Whether the actress is blonde (as she was as Caroline Spencer on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>) or brunette (Sarah Horton on <em>Days of Our Lives</em>), playing naughty (Caroline again) or nice (Sarah again), she’s bewitched in a way that borders on the supernatural.</p>

19 / 61 <p>We hate to say it, but after what happened to her last boyfriend on<em> General Hospital</em>, we’d advise Alexis Davis — and her Emmy-winning portrayer — to keep this come-hither look on lock.</p>

20 / 61 <p>The magical thing about this soap-hopper, who’s gone from <em>All My Children</em> to <em>The Young and the Restless</em> to <em>Days of Our Lives</em> (as Kristen DiMera), is that no matter what show she’s on, no matter what role she’s playing, we can’t take our eyes off of her.</p>

21 / 61 <p>Elizabeth Taylor, is that you? Why, no, that’s <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Julie Williams in a late-1960s episode of <em>Dragnet</em> — and giving us just a hint of how gracefully she was going to age. Wow.</p>

22 / 61 <p>Brash & Sassy isn’t just a company once overseen by Victoria Newman, the mogul played by this Emmy winner on <em>The Young and the Restless</em>. It’s also the perfect descriptor for the character that she embodies.</p>

23 / 61 <p>You don’t need to be a detective on par with <em>General Hospital</em> police commish Jordan Ashford to figure out why her traffic-stopping portrayer made this list.</p>

24 / 61 <p>Talk about gilding the lily. The actress who played <em>As the World Turns</em> strumpet Emily Stewart never needed a floral arrangement as headwear in order to blossom in front of the camera.</p>

25 / 61 <p>Whether making trouble or making nice, <em>General Hospital</em>’s Elizabeth Webber is someone for whom viewers always want to make time. </p>

26 / 61 <p>If Coco Chanel was right and “beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself,” then this actress, Lily Winters on <em>The Young and the Restless</em>, has been beautiful since we met her.</p>

27 / 61 <p>“Your outer beauty will capture the eyes,” wrote blogger Steven Aitchison. “Your inner beauty will capture the heart.” Either way, <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Summer Newman nailed it.</p>

28 / 61 <p>We’ll wait while you look up “class” in the dictionary. When you’re done, you can come back and be like, “Oh my God! And they had a picture of the lady who played Vanessa Chamberlain on <em>Guiding Light</em> next to the definition!”</p>

29 / 61 <p>Willard Motley’s quote — “Live fast, die young and have a good-looking corpse” — could be engraved on the tombstone of this <em>Days of Our Lives</em> alum’s character, the (cough) ill-fated Ciara Brady.</p>

30 / 61 <p>If Englishman John Ray is right and “beauty is power,” there is no one more formidable than the actress who brings to life Brooke Logan on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful.</em></p>

31 / 61 <p>C’mon. <em>Obviously</em>, La Lucci was going to be on this list, having played Erica Kane, the <em>All My Children</em> temptress for whom Enchantment could have been named.</p>

32 / 61 <p>Sure, Heather Webber was bad to the bone on <em>General Hospital</em>. And crazier than several psych wards combined. But you can’t say that she wasn’t pretty as a picture — with hair that belonged in a Wella Balsam ad.</p>

33 / 61 <p>No wonder<em> General Hospital</em>’s Nina Reeves was so eager to claim Sasha Gilmore as her daughter — who <em>wouldn’t</em> want to say that this beauty was at least partly the result of their DNA’s involvement?</p>

34 / 61 <p>Her expression says, “What? Who? Me?” But of course, anyone blessed with a face as expressive and lovely as that of Amanda Sinclair on <em>The Young and the Restless</em> has to be at least a <em>little</em> bit used to jaws dropping in her presence.</p>

35 / 61 <p>We ain’t just, ahem, whistlin’ Dixie when we say that the <em>All My Children</em> Emmy winner who now plays<em> Days of Our Lives</em>’ Jennifer Horton is a timeless beauty.</p>

36 / 61 <p>Look, sometimes being drop-dead gorgeous just takes it outta ya. Then you have yourself a lovely lie-down, like the actress who plays <em>General Hospital</em> badass Sam McCall is here.</p>

37 / 61 <p><em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> may have discharged the actress whose Maya Avant defined both of the adjectives in its title, but we’ll always stand back, awestruck and inspired by her luminous portrayer.</p>

38 / 61 <p>Two things get better with age: wine and the <em>Days of Our Lives</em> vet who plays Maggie Kiriakis. So let’s raise a glass of the former to the latter, shall we?</p>

39 / 61 <p><em>Our</em> Hope for the Future? That Annika Noelle, <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> standout who plays the ingenue, continues to redefine what it means to be comfortable in one’s own skin.</p>

40 / 61 <p>It was the great ZZ Top who once sang, “She’s got legs. She knows how to use them.” We’re just gonna leave that there as you admire this image of the soap-hopper who plays Quinn Forrester on<em> The Bold and the Beautiful.</em></p>

41 / 61 <p>You could credit the awe-inspiring looks of <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Nikki Newman to diet and exercise, hair and makeup. <em>Or</em> you could follow Emily Dickinson’s lead and simply accept that “beauty is not caused. It is.”</p>

42 / 61 <p>Bad never looked as good as it does on this veteran actress, who went from playing the scheming Augusta Lockridge on<em> Santa Barbara</em> to the even more incorrigible Vivian Alamain on<em> Days of Our Lives.</em></p>

43 / 61 <p>If ever an image epitomized the beauty of this Emmy winner, this one is it. Neither <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Phyllis Summers nor her portrayer can be constrained or restrained; they’re forces of nature, and they’re comin’ your way, ready or not.</p>

44 / 61 <p>Let’s be real. There are paintings hanging in museums that are envious of the poise and presence that<em> Days of Our Lives</em>’ Lani Grant demonstrates on a daily basis. And honestly, we don’t blame them.</p>

45 / 61 <p>Best known for playing she-devils like Rachel Davis on <em>Another World</em> and Dorian Lord on <em>One Life to Live</em>, this Emmy winner never failed to show us a hell of a good time.</p>

46 / 61 <p>Despite her rep as a recast queen — she succeeded Wendy Moniz as Dinah Marler on<em> Guiding Light</em> and Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers on <em>The Young and the Restless</em> — this Emmy winner is a true original.</p>

47 / 61 <p>Go ahead and laugh. It <em>is</em> hysterical that<em> The Bold and the Beautiful</em> picked <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ original Victoria Newman — a card-carrying fox — to play Katie, the so-called “ugly duckling” of the Logan family.</p>

48 / 61 <p>When you look at a photo as peaceful as this one, it’s not hard to figure out how the Emmy winner wound up playing a <em>Santa Barbara</em> character named Eden — Eden Capwell, specifically.</p>

49 / 61 <p>We don’t blame the <em>Guiding Light</em> alum (who won an Emmy playing Annie Dutton) for making sure that her face is still there. If we were as pretty as the actress who now plays Nina Reeves on <em>General Hospital</em>, we’d check on the regular, too.</p>

50 / 61 <p>Somewhere, the Mona Lisa is cursing like a sailor, asking how the heck did a soap-opera actress — the one who plays <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Elena Dawson — make her look like such a plain Jane?</p>

51 / 61 <p>No, we don’t think it’s odd that the Emmy winner is leaning against that wall as if holding it up. We can only assume that when one is as gorgeous as<em> The Bold and the Beautiful</em>’s Steffy Forrester, even inanimate objects like walls exert a pull.</p>

52 / 61 <p>“A girl should be two things,” Coco Chanel once said. “Classy and fabulous.” Needless to say, the much-missed soap legend who played <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Katherine Chancellor was both.</p>

53 / 61 <p>Ha. Even in this ancient photo from <em>Loving</em> (where she played Ally Rescott), you could see hints of the spitfire persona for which the Emmy winner (now Carly Corinthos on <em>General Hospital</em>) would become known. And also loved. But that went without saying, right?</p>

54 / 61 <p>It’s somehow fitting that this veteran actress’ <em>As the World Turns</em> alter ego ran a company called Barbara Ryan Originals — because an original was what she was.</p>

55 / 61 <p>Hey, ya don’t get to be “the slut of Springfield” from mischievous intentions alone. It helps if you look like this Emmy winner, who went from <em>The Doctors</em> as Nola Aldrich (pictured) to <em>Guiding Light</em> (as the iconic Reva Shayne) to<em> One Life to Live</em> (as the memorably-named Echo DiSavoy).</p>

56 / 61 <p>This picture may make it look like the actress behind<em> Days of Our Lives</em>’ Nicole Walker is struggling to find her good side. But here’s the thing: She doesn’t have a bad one!</p>

57 / 61 <p>Given how distractingly lovely her portrayer’s face is, is it any wonder that <em>Young & Restless</em>’ Chelsea Lawson was a wildly successful con artist? She could sell ice cubes to a snowman!</p>

58 / 61 <p>Whether playing Belle Black on <em>Days of Our Lives</em> or Maxie Jones on <em>General Hospital</em>, the veteran daytimer has never needed a spotlight on her to glow.</p>

59 / 61 <p>Tolstoy might well have said that “it is amazing how complete is the delusion that beauty is goodness” about the men enchanted by <em>The Edge of Night</em>’s naughty-by-nature Raven Whitney.</p>