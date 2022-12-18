General Hospital’s Nancy Lee Grahn Goes to Great ‘Lengths’ for an Especially Glamtastic Look
All those in favor, say, “Eye!”
Never let it be said that Nancy Lee Grahn isn’t willing to go the extra mile to get a picture perfect. On December 15, the Emmy winner shared to Instagram a behind-the-scenes image that revealed that “I agreed to wear false eyelashes for [a] photo shoot.”
And though the General Hospital leading lady didn’t share anything but an extreme closeup, it’s safe to say that she was happy with the finished product. How can we be so sure? After getting “lashed,” she admitted that now “I’m rethinking my days of ‘I just wanna look natural.'”
Of course, Grahn, who’s played Alexis on the ABC soap since 1996, always looks great. Lately, though General Hospital has given her fewer excuses to get dolled up than damn scared. As her character has taken an active role in trying to bring The Hook to justice, the attorney-turned-newspaper publisher has been smack dab in the line of fire. Or in the line of… hooking?
When not working in Port Charles, Grahn is toiling away on putting another town back on the map: Santa Barbara, the much-missed NBC sudser on which she played Julia Wainwright from 1985-93. “I have the writer, I have the producer, I have a lot of the actors,” she said last month. (Find out what she doesn’t yet have here.)
