General Hospital’s Chad Duell Drops In on Two ‘Cuties’ Behind the Scenes
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor takes a break with a couple of special people.
It’s no secret that soap stars have a busy life, what with shooting numerous scenes a day for shows that air five days a week. General Hospital’s Chad Duell (Michael) recently gave his followers a peek into what he did during a break from the set and posted a behind-the-scenes pic to capture the moment.
“Hanging with these two,” Duell shared, along with a photo of him with his onscreen mom Laura Wright (Carly) and Cameron Mathison (Drew) seated a few steps up on the hospital stairs.
And the actress who plays his onscreen sister Josslyn, Eden McCoy, must have been close by — on social media, anyway — because she was the first to comment under his post by remarking what “cuties” they were.
Fans rushed in as well to agree with McCoy, that they were all cute, and Elizabeth Gill shouted, “Love the GH selfie! Awesome pic, very cool… you all look great!”
With the holidays right around the corner, we’re likely to see more photos pop up here and there from the Port Charles portrayers and we’ll be on the lookout to pass along more fun shots to you!
