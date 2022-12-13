Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Would a fresh start for the exes qualify as a Christmas miracle?

We were reading through the latest General Hospital spoilers when it hit us. As the show was moving Carly into a new romance with Drew, and solidifying Sonny’s relationship with Nina, what it was actually doing was setting up a rematch between the former marrieds. Consider…

On December 13, Nina is once again questioning her place in Sonny’s life. At the same time, just as Drew bonds with Willow, Carly’s latest scheme hits a snag. Coincidence? We think not. The more Drew cares about Willow, the angrier he’s going to be with Carly for keeping it a secret all this time that Nina is her mother. And if Nina and Sonny are on the outs when the truth is revealed…

Well, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to imagine Sonny and Carly turning to one another if their affairs suddenly go belly up. Of course, she’s still pissed at him for choosing Nina over their family. But so what? It could be hate sex, just like the very first time they ever got together.

The following week, Carly dodges a bullet — no doubt a close call where the big Willow/Nina secret is concerned. Meanwhile, Nina bends Phyllis’ ear. Neither of these developments scream “Our relationships are totally solid and safe!” to us. How about you?

So unless we miss our mark — and OK, that has been known to happen now and then — we could be starting the new year with two breakups and a reunion that’ll thrill “CarSon” fans and crush “Sona” shippers.

