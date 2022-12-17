Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images

The daytime actor captured a very special moment.

He may play dual characters in daytime, as General Hospital’s Ned and Days of Our Lives’ Justin, but Wally Kurth has a much more important role in his real-life. The soap star is a father of three and on Sunday, December 11, he was able to capture a rare photo of his son Brogan…

“Brogan does not like posing for pics,” Kurth admitted then relayed, “I lucked out when he turned to me. Or… judging by the halo above his head…”

In the pic, Brogan was standing on a boardwalk of some sort, amid a beautiful picturesque backdrop, and smiling at his proud pop — apparently not expecting to be caught on film.

Even so, a couple of Kurth’s past and present castmates couldn’t resist jumping into the comments to send some love in the form of heart emojis, including Brandon Barash (Stefan) and Kate Mansi (ex-Abigail).

No one can deny that his timing was perfect in snapping the shot and it’ll be one the family can enjoy until the next time Brogan turns to look at one of his parents or siblings, including sister Meghann and/or Rosabel, who Kurth happens to share with former The Bold and the Beautiful actress Rena Sofer (ex-Quinn).

Those who follow the actor have seen other pics of Brogan mostly with his back to the camera and often at the beach, like in the case with the video below where he was enjoying the waves. “There goes the sun,” Kurth stated. “And there goes my son.”

We always love seeing such sweet moments with the stars and their kids — they just never get old!

