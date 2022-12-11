General Hospital’s Josh Swickard and Wife Lauren Reveal That They’re Having a…
On the occasion of Mom’s baby shower, the couple shared the exciting news.
This holiday season, Josh Swickard and wife Lauren will be decking the halls with lots of diapers, as they’re not just expecting Santa Claus, they’re expecting their second child. “We are having another baby!” the General Hospital leading man announced on Instagram in October. “Feeling so grateful to be on this journey again!”
View this post on Instagram
Over the weekend, on the occasion of Lauren’s baby shower, the couple revealed that daughter Savannah, who’ll turn 2 in April, will be getting a kid brother. “It’s a boy!” exclaimed Pop.
If anyone is more thrilled than the Swickards’ little girl, it’s the actor’s co-stars, past and present. Kathleen Gati (Obrecht) Instagrammed her congratulations, as did Robert Palmer Watkins (ex-Dillon).
View this post on Instagram
As if that wasn’t enough reason to be happy, Chase’s portrayer is also smack-dab in the middle of a frontburner storyline on the soap (although the singing cop’s romance with Brook Lynn is looking a mite shaky these days), and A Hollywood Christmas, the HBO Max movie in which he stars, is a hit. Heck, at this rate, what does that leave for Santa to slip into Swickard’s stocking? More diapers maybe.
Check out more photos of General Hospital stars and their real-life loves in the below gallery.