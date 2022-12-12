Credit: Kelsey McNeal/Freeform via Getty Images

The daytime star is about to start a new chapter — or two, or three or four…

Ryan may be waiting for the right moment to exact his latest revenge plot on his enemies in Port Charles, but his portrayer, General Hospital’s Jon Lindstrom, has been busy outside of playing the evil mastermind, as well as his twin Kevin, on the ABC soap. The actor recently announced via social media that he sold his crime thriller, Hollywood Hustle, to Crooked Lane Books!

Related Story As Young & Restless Takes a Wrecking Ball to Sally's Love Life, Courtney Hope Takes Off

“Feeling pretty good this morning, as this is the news I woke to,” Lindstrom shared, along with the original deal report from Publishers Marketplace. He then sent a big “thank you” to Liza Fleissig of the Liza Royce Agency, as well as to everyone at the publishing house, for “inviting me on the journey of my life!”

As detailed in the report, the story surrounds a once-popular film star whose troubled adult daughter is kidnapped by a murderous gang of misfits. In turn, he hires a legendary Hollywood stuntman and a New Orleans-bred private investigator to bring her home safely.

Though there is no official release date as of yet, fans should be able to get a copy for themselves sometime in 2024. And one of his former castmates, Chloe Lanier (ex-Nelle), already plans to get a copy for herself… She sent the actor a huge shoutout and stated, “Can’t wait to read it!”

More: Actress goes behind the scenes of big comeback

Soaps.com sends Lindstrom a big congrats, as well as much success ahead for his new book!

While we wait for the release of Lindstrom’s crime thriller, take a look at various other soap stars and their side businesses in our photo gallery below.