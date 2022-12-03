General Hospital Stars’ Trek Leads to a ‘Berry’ Bad Idea, a Massive Headache and a Reveal You’ve Got to See to Believe
Instagram… the final frontier…
Back us up on this, General Hospital fans: Only one thing could possibly make the goofy, spoofy Instagram videos that Maurice Benard (Sonny) and Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) are always sharing funnier, and that’s adding to the mix the one and only Kin Shriner (Scotty). Right? Right!
Luckily for us, that’s just what happens in the co-stars’ latest clips. Parodying Star Trek, the playmates find themselves beamed down to an unfamiliar planet in their Starfleet uniforms. (None of them red — whew!) Coloma does his best Mr. Spock impression, but it nonetheless appears that the space invaders are new to intergalactic exploration: Shriner’s top still has a sales tag on it!
But that’s hardly the biggest problem that the trio encounter. One minute, Shriner is slipping into the universe’s shallowest sinkhole, and the next, their minds are being blown by a surprise appearance by a certain legend from Star Wars, not Star Trek.
View this post on Instagram
In a second video, matters grow even more complicated than a spaceship full of tribbles for our intrepid protagonists as they face a growing threat in the form of their growing appetites. Benard isn’t sure that he can even go on, and, he adds, “It’s not that I’m out of shape or anything.”
Shriner thinks that he’s solved their problem when he spots some… um… “berries” that they most definitely should not eat. Meanwhile, Coloma asks an “alien” where his people’s leader is and, in response, the fearsome E.T. blasts an insta-migraine into his head!
View this post on Instagram
Finally, another of the planet’s inhabitants takes pity on the trio and leads them to the sought-after leader. And if you thought everything that came before was good and silly, wait till you get a peek at the head alien (and her amazing unibrow!).
