Credit: ABC

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress gives us all something to think about.

General Hospital’s Cynthia Watros (Nina) wanted to let fans in on a special gift she received — one containing messages that we should all take a moment to stop and think about. Through an Instagram video, the actress wanted to check in with followers, especially since the holidays can be “challenging.” And truth be told, they may be wonderful for some, but for others they might not be so easy.

She talked about a “beautiful package” she received from her friend Emily containing “these cool cards.” She gave fans a peek at the “gratitude cards” and thought “we would have some fun.” While opening the box, she admitted, “I don’t know what these are going to say,” then took a bunch out and shuffled them before the camera. “Sometimes you receive messages when you’re supposed to get them.”

She then picked a card, feeling that viewers wanted “this one” and after putting her glasses on, read, “At times our own light goes out and is rekindled by a spark from another person. Each of us has cause to think with deep gratitude of those who have lighted the flame within us.”

The ABC soap star revealed why she knew she got that card and after reading the verse once more, Watros reflected on how at times many of us can say that our spark goes out, maybe daily, maybe once a month… but no matter when… whenever your spark goes out she suggested that you “look for the people who enlighten and rekindle the spark inside of you” because “you’re worth it.”

She had one more piece of advice that stems from the gratitude card… “If you’re with someone who steps on your sparkle…” then it’s time to think that if they do it repeatedly you should “think about that relationship” and rather be with those who let you “shine and sparkle.”

Wow, that’s a serious message to think about, especially during the holidays, which is why Watros plans to share more things she’s grateful for so stay tuned. While we may not have our own stack of gratitude cards handy, we invite our readers to share with others as to what they are thankful for in the comment section.

And speaking of holidays, if you still have some shopping to wrap up, take a look at our gift guide in the photo gallery below featuring over 30 must-haves for the soap lover in your life.