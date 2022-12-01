Credit: ABC

December 1 marked the 27th birthday of her late son.

“Sometimes I feel like a pinned butterfly,” Kristina Wagner began. “There’s no second chance. There’s no see-him-again. There’s no nothing. He’s not coming back. It’s final.”

On the birthday of Harrison, her younger son with former husband and General Hospital leading man Jack Wagner, the actress took to Instagram to share her feelings. Her time with her beloved boy was over. “But life goes on,” she noted. “How do I spend the rest of my own without Harrison in it? What does it mean to be ‘all right’ after the death of your child, your blood? The pain will never go away.

“Today is Harrison’s birth date,” she continued. “I had the privilege to know him for 27 incredible years. Harrison was larger than life, but beneath his commanding presence was vulnerability and compassion. He understood his own defects and worked hard to turn them around, to strengthen his positive attributes. He was a good listener and stood up for others when they couldn’t speak for themselves.”

Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Sounds like he was a pretty wonderful fellow. Unfortunately, as his parents explained following his tragic passing on June 6 of this year, he “lost his battle with addiction.” Now and always, “he is missed,” Felicia’s portrayer said. “Happy birthday, Harrison.

“To all bereaved parents: May you find peace,” she concluded her post. “Let’s stick around and see what’s in store for our extraordinary lives.”