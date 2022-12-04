General Hospital’s Finola Hughes Unveils a Surprisingly Effective Life-Hack With Her Daughter
We can’t say we blame her!
There’s something about the holidays that always brings families together. It’s a time a warmth and cheer, setting differences aside and appreciating the ones you love. And sometimes, it’s even about miracles. Just ask General Hospital’s Finola Hughes (Anna).
Now, there’s some disagreement on when the holidays really start — the commercial world wants you to believe it’s at the stroke of midnight Halloween night — but generally, it’s Thanksgiving that really kicks them off. And it’s also that weekend that Hollywood hosts its annual Christmas parade, which brings out a ton of daytime stars!
And it was there, this year, that a true miracle happened for Hughes. In fact, she cracked in an Instagram post, the whole night was put together just for her!
“So we threw a parade in order for me to get a photo with my daughter,” Hughes wrote, sharing a photo of herself and daughter Sadie.
And that sounded just fine to fans, friends and fellow parents. They all know how difficult it can be to get your teenager to do, well, just about anything with them! We know we’d certainly love to go to a parade with Hughes!
In fact, it looked like Vanessa Marcil (ex-Brenda) may have used the same tact with her son, Kassius, as she just replied with “Same!”
And while a few folks thought Hughes may have a bit more time on her hands in the foreseeable future to spend with her daughter, that apparently isn’t the case! Hopefully, though, she won’t need to keep throwing parades to make the mother/daughter bonding time happen.
But hey, if she does, as her former All My Children co-star Kelly Ripa (Hayley) put it, “Whatever it takes!”
