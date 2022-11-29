Credit: ABC

The truth may be crazier than we ever imagined — and we do mean “crazy,” too.

General Hospital may have really hit the mother lode this time. During the November 28 episode, Ryan bumped into Spring Ridge’s “artist in residence” Heather. And it could have been nothing. Just two mental patients looking at each other in a way that was… well, mental. But we have a hunch that there was a whole lot more going on than met the eye — or, for that matter, their eyes.

Credit: ABC

A Horrifying Hookup

Heather admitted that she knew Ryan — but then again, who doesn’t? He’s as infamous in Port Charles as the Salem Strangler was in Salem or David Kimble was in Genoa City. But there was something else in the look that they exchanged, didn’t you think? Not just “Oh, I’ve seen your picture in the paper” or even “I’ve admired your rampages for years.” It was, unless we’re mistaken, fear on Heather’s part… and anger on Ryan’s.

What does it mean? The only logical explanation is that at some point, the psychos’ paths crossed off screen — perhaps years ago, so many that… ack! They could have conceived a hell-spawn child together… a hell-spawn child like… ack again! Esme!

Credit: ABC screenshot

Now It All Makes Sense

If Nikolas’ babymama is a biproduct of an ill-advised tryst between the madpersons, it would explain an awful lot about her. And we do mean “awful.” Maybe if Esme had been raised by a Laura or a Mac, she could’ve overcome her tainted DNA. But since that doesn’t seem to have been the case, she’s just leaned into the bad blood that courses through her veins and followed in Mom and Dad’s felonious footsteps.

What do you think? Could Esme be the offspring of Ryan and Heather? Or do you still think that Esme’s mother is… Well, see the other prime suspect here.

As you finish off the last of your Thanksgiving leftovers, review the below photo gallery that reveals which twists were real “turkeys” in 2022.