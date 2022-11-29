Mamma Mia: Did General Hospital Just Inadvertently Reveal the Identity of Esme’s Mother?
The truth may be crazier than we ever imagined — and we do mean “crazy,” too.
General Hospital may have really hit the mother lode this time. During the November 28 episode, Ryan bumped into Spring Ridge’s “artist in residence” Heather. And it could have been nothing. Just two mental patients looking at each other in a way that was… well, mental. But we have a hunch that there was a whole lot more going on than met the eye — or, for that matter, their eyes.
A Horrifying Hookup
Heather admitted that she knew Ryan — but then again, who doesn’t? He’s as infamous in Port Charles as the Salem Strangler was in Salem or David Kimble was in Genoa City. But there was something else in the look that they exchanged, didn’t you think? Not just “Oh, I’ve seen your picture in the paper” or even “I’ve admired your rampages for years.” It was, unless we’re mistaken, fear on Heather’s part… and anger on Ryan’s.
What does it mean? The only logical explanation is that at some point, the psychos’ paths crossed off screen — perhaps years ago, so many that… ack! They could have conceived a hell-spawn child together… a hell-spawn child like… ack again! Esme!
Now It All Makes Sense
If Nikolas’ babymama is a biproduct of an ill-advised tryst between the madpersons, it would explain an awful lot about her. And we do mean “awful.” Maybe if Esme had been raised by a Laura or a Mac, she could’ve overcome her tainted DNA. But since that doesn’t seem to have been the case, she’s just leaned into the bad blood that courses through her veins and followed in Mom and Dad’s felonious footsteps.
What do you think? Could Esme be the offspring of Ryan and Heather? Or do you still think that Esme’s mother is… Well, see the other prime suspect here.
As you finish off the last of your Thanksgiving leftovers, review the below photo gallery that reveals which twists were real “turkeys” in 2022.
<p>Never mind that <em>General Hospital</em> has never actually let “Sprina” be together. They remain 2022’s most swoon-worthy near-pairing.</p>
<p><em>Days of Our Lives</em> struck gold in Tripp/Wendy/Joey… then left it behind, all shiny and [bleep] when it wrote off Tanner Stine.</p>
<p><em>Bold & Beautiful</em> thrilled fans, us along with them, when it resurrected Tanner Novlan’s Finn. But then, we also had to say…</p>
<p>As quickly as <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> put Finn back in Steffy’s arms, she took off for Aspen to play matchmaker for Mom and Pop.</p>
<p><em>Yellowstone</em> wasn’t just renewed, its fifth season was so massive that it had to be broken in two parts.</p>
<p><em>General Hospital</em> may want to mix some of its mismatched doubles (Carly/Drew, Austin/Maxie, Britt/Cody).</p>
<p>Some <em>Days of Our Lives</em> fans will always be ticked that the show moved to Peacock. Us? We’re just grateful that the sands are still flowing.</p>
<p>Enough already — more than enough! — with <em>Young & Restless</em>‘ bonkers habit of having characters change jobs every two days.</p>
<p>Rather than kill our beloved Mad Max, Stranger Things left the door open for her to revive and turn our world “upside down” again.</p>
<p>The last thing <em>General Hospital</em> — or we — needed was Holly slapping on Anna’s face to frame her for Lucy’s shooting. Or for any other reason!</p>
<p>If Victoria Grace isn’t all of daytime’s rookie of the year, Wendy’s portrayer is most definitely <em>Days of Our Lives</em>‘ rookie of the year.</p>
<p>On what planet would <em>Young & Restless</em>’ Victor be cool with Victoria plotting to steal Katherine’s company from her grandson?</p>
<p><em>General Hospital</em> has kept us guessing for months with the killer storyline that has set loose a fishhook-wielding murderer.</p>
<p>The <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> story in which Ridge raced down the aisle with Taylor without ever telling Brooke why he dumped her is ludicrous.</p>
<p>Meredith who? <em>Grey’s Anatomy</em> introduced a new class of interns that jabbed a shot of adrenaline into the primetime drama.</p>
<p>We don’t even know what to make of the convoluted story that <em>General Hospital</em> trotted out for Liz. She deserves better. We all do!</p>
<p>It took a while. A long while. But <em>Young & Restless</em> finally capitalized on the sparks that flew between Nick and Sally from the start.</p>
<p>Rare are the exits odder than the one <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> gave Quinn. Eric dumped her, she reunited with Carter, and then poof… she was gone.</p>
<p><em>Days of Our Lives</em> has been clever enough to keep scene-stealing Leo on the canvas, and we are <em>living</em> for it.</p>
<p>After what <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Leo did to Sonny, the show shouldn’t even think about going there.</p>
<p>Evan Hofer has gone on the record with his delight at <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/general-hospital/news/652694/general-hospital-evan-hofer-dex-shirtless-photos-scenes/" target="_blank">how often <em>General Hospital</em> strips him down</a> as Dex.</p>
<p><em>Stranger Things</em> made us adore Joseph Quinn’s Eddie, only to then… sniffle. Sorry. We’re still not ready to talk about what happened “then.”</p>
<p>Maybe it did make no sense. Nonetheless, we loved the jolt that was delivered by <em>Young & Restless</em>‘ outta-nowhere Devon/Abby hookup.</p>
<p>We know, we know. We should be over it by now. It wasn’t even this year. But 2022 — and Austin — only made us miss Roger Howarth’s former <em>General Hospital</em> character more.</p>
<p>We’d have done it a lot sooner. But at least before <em>Young & Restless</em> killed him off, it finally showed us why Ashland was supposedly such a fearsome character.</p>
<p>We propose that <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> return Darin Brooks and Wyatt to the frontburner. Their absence has only made our hearts grow fonder.</p>
<p>Anytime <em>Grey’s Anatomy</em> brings back Kate Walsh as Addison — and now she’s recurring — it’s good for our vitals.</p>
<p>What’s nuttier, we’re not sure: <em>Days of Our Lives </em>playing fast and loose with a resurrected Stefan’s affections or Kristen imagining she can force Brady to love her.</p>
<p>Bummed as we were to be losing Kelly Thiebaud as Britt on <em>General Hospital</em>, at least we got her back as Eva on <em>Station 19.</em></p>
<p>By resurrecting Li right after Finn, <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> robbed her comeback of the shock value that it should have had.</p>
<p><em>Days of Our Lives</em> has yet to hit upon a slam dunk of a storyline for Johnny. Nonetheless, Carson Boatman strikes up chemistry with everyone with whom he’s paired.</p>
<p>Not only did <em>Beyond Salem</em> reunite Hope and Bo, but their portrayers both announced their returns to the mothership.</p>
<p><em>Bold & Beautiful</em> dropped the idea of a Katie/Carter pairing for so long that their sudden renewed interest seemed outta nowhere.</p>
<p>Netflix’s <em>Heartstopper</em> wasn’t just one of the year’s most inclusive series, its story of young love was also <span style="text-decoration: line-through">one of</span> the year’s sweetest.</p>
<p>As much as it hurt to lose <em>Chicago P.D.</em>’s Halstead, at least there remains the chance that <em>As the World Turns </em>vet Jesse Lee Soffer could return someday.</p>
<p>For too long there, <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> gave the Logan sisters nothing to do but look down on Quinn and butt into her marriage to Eric.</p>
<p>Yes, she’s despicable — that’s the point. Avery Kristen Pohl was too great a pot stirrer on <em>General Hospital</em> to let the vixen stay dead.</p>
<p>If <em>General Hospital</em> could just, ya know, never again mention Esme’s hookup with Nikolas, that would be fine with us.</p>
<p>Once <em>Young & Restless</em> unleashed Nate’s cutthroat side, we took a whole new interest in him. Genoa City, beware!</p>
<p>Sorry, Cameron. <em>General Hospital</em> has sold us hook, line and sinker on an inevitable Josslyn/Dex coupling. Even in a freakin’ dumpster, sparks galore!</p>
<p>The clothes, or lack thereof, wasn’t the issue with <em>Days or Our Lives</em>’ Alex, it was how obnoxiously Robert Scott Wilson’s new character was written.</p>
<p><em>Bold & Beautiful</em> put its best foot forward with Sheila’s severed toe and all of the jokes that it subsequently inspired.</p>
<p>And red tape may be the only thing that keeps <em>General Hospital</em> star Nancy Lee Grahn from <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/general-hospital/news/650711/general-hospital-nancy-lee-grahn-santa-barbara-reboot-plan/" target="_blank">reviving <em>Santa Barbara</em></a>, the beloved soap on which she played Julia.</p>
