After a Momentous First With Her 8-Year-Old, General Hospital’s Kirsten Storms Lets Fans ‘See How Cute This Little Nugget Looks in Her Winter Outfit’
The ABC soap actress’ mini-me could be following in her mom’s footsteps.
Who knew that General Hospital’s Kirsten Storms (Maxie) was a NASCAR fan?! The ABC soap actress not only let fans know that she “grew up watching and going to a lot of NASCAR races,” but she shared a special moment with her daughter Harper, as well as a close-up of the sweet “little nugget” she’s become.
Storms posted a couple of photos on Instagram from the Ventura Raceway in California, where she, Harper and a friend took in the USAC Turkey Night Grand Prix race on Saturday, November 26, and “had so much fun.”
The soap star then talked about how she had grown up not only watching but attending NASCAR races and was “really excited to take Harper to her first race.” They all had “a blast” and Storms couldn’t wait to take her back to the track. It seems her daughter, with whom she shares with Days of Our Lives’ Brandon Barash (Stefan), just might follow in her mom’s footsteps and became a big racing fan herself!
More: View a timeline of Harper’s life in pictures
However, there was one more thing she wanted fans to take note of from the photos… Storm zoomed in on Harper from the initial pic to show off “how cute this little nugget looks in her winter outfit.” She also pointed out the purse she had strapped around her shoulders and explained, “She’s started to carry purses and I’m all about it.”
And we’re glad the two had some fun mother/daughter time!
If you’d like to see a sweet pic of Harper with her parents when she was just a wee little one, take a look at our gallery below filled with photos of soap stars and their real-life kids.