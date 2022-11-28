General Hospital’s Chad Duell and Laura Wright Drop Photos to Whet Your Appetite for What’s to Come
The November holiday isn’t over quite yet…
We hope all of our readers had a wonderful Thanksgiving with family and friends and though the holiday has passed, there is one more treat in store for General Hospital fans. On November 29, the ABC soap will celebrate turkey day in Port Charles and Laura Wright (Carly) and Chad Duell, who plays her onscreen son Michael, have given their followers a sneak peek into what went on behind the scenes.
Wright shared a group shot from behind the scenes with some of her castmates, which Duell also posted on his official Instagram. Though she used it to send her followers a “Happy Thanksgiving,” we couldn’t help but notice something familiar in the pic.
As listed in the General Hospital spoilers, the Quartermaines celebrate Thanksgiving on Tuesday and fans always look forward to seeing their main dish — pizza! Well, in Wright’s photo, it appears that Lisa LoCicero (Olivia) is holding up what is left of a slice of the delicious pie, as she smiled for the camera along with Wright, Duell, Josh Swickard (Chase), Cameron Mathison (Drew), Amanda Setton (Brook Lynn), Wally Kurth (Ned) and Katelyn MacMullen (Willow).
Fans flocked into the comments to say that they couldn’t wait to see this year’s fun scenes — and neither can we! Stay tuned!
