General Hospital’s Chad Duell and Laura Wright Drop Photos to Whet Your Appetite for What’s to Come

And though Black Friday specials may have come and gone, you’re sure to still find a few gifts or two — actually, more than 30 — for that soap lover in your life by looking through our holiday shopping guide in the photo gallery below, where you’ll even find a few primetime products as well!

Fans flocked into the comments to say that they couldn’t wait to see this year’s fun scenes — and neither can we! Stay tuned!

As listed in the General Hospital spoilers , the Quartermaines celebrate Thanksgiving on Tuesday and fans always look forward to seeing their main dish — pizza! Well, in Wright’s photo, it appears that Lisa LoCicero (Olivia) is holding up what is left of a slice of the delicious pie, as she smiled for the camera along with Wright, Duell, Josh Swickard (Chase), Cameron Mathison (Drew), Amanda Setton (Brook Lynn), Wally Kurth (Ned) and Katelyn MacMullen (Willow).

Wright shared a group shot from behind the scenes with some of her castmates, which Duell also posted on his official Instagram. Though she used it to send her followers a “Happy Thanksgiving,” we couldn’t help but notice something familiar in the pic.

We hope all of our readers had a wonderful Thanksgiving with family and friends and though the holiday has passed, there is one more treat in store for General Hospital fans. On November 29, the ABC soap will celebrate turkey day in Port Charles and Laura Wright (Carly) and Chad Duell, who plays her onscreen son Michael, have given their followers a sneak peek into what went on behind the scenes.

1 / 31 <p><em>Bold & Beautiful</em>’s Sean Kanan (Deacon), also famous for his iconic role as Mike Barnes in <em>Karate Kid III</em> and Season 5 of <em>Cobra Kai</em>, is also a best-selling author! The perfect gift for any friend or family, you can <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Way-Cobra-Unleash-Inner-Badass/dp/B09TMZ344G/?tag=soaps0f6-20" target="_blank">purchase his martial arts-inspired guide</a> to changing your life for the better in his book <em>Way of the Cobra; Unleash Your Inner Badass</em>. The second book in the <em>Way of the Cobra</em> series, entitled <em>Welcome to the Kumite</em>, will be<a href="https://wayofthecobra.com/" target="_blank"> available in early December</a>, where you can also opt for a personally autographed edition along with other Kanan merchandise. </p>

2 / 31 <p>Bold & Beautiful’s original cast member and series protagonist, Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) offers stunning <a href="https://katherinekellylangkaftans.com/collections/kaftans-2" target="_blank">one-of-a-kind kaftans</a>, <a href="https://katherinekellylangkaftans.com/" target="_blank">fashion accessories and more</a>. Additionally, she owns Benheart USA, a boutique specializing in imported Italian leather fashion located in Beverly Hills, California. Shop it <a href="https://www.instagram.com/benheartbeverlyhills/?hl=en" target="_blank">via Instagram</a>.</p>

3 / 31 <p>If you’ve stopped watching <em>Days of Our Lives</em> since it left NBC and moved to online streaming, we have a gift for you — or for that fan in your life. Purchase a <a href="http://imp.i305175.net/xV14y" target="_blank">Peacock subscription</a> today as not to miss all the goings-on in Salem.</p>

4 / 31 <p>Whether you are binge-watching or taking an hour away to tune in to your favorite soap, wrapping up in this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Days-Lives-Logo-Sherpa-Blanket/dp/B08W9HDCXH/?tag=soaps0f6-20" target="_blank"><em>Days of Our Lives</em> blanket</a> will keep you warm on those cold days/nights. It’s made of 100% polyester and can be machined washed right in your home.</p>

5 / 31 <p>Pour your favorite red or white — or whatever your heart desires — and settle in for the drama with the <a href="https://www.nbcstore.com/collections/days-of-our-lives/products/days-of-our-lives-quote-laser-engraved-stemless-wine-glass" target="_blank"><em>Days of Our Lives</em> stemless wine glass</a>, featuring the soap’s tagline. It holds up to 17 ounces but don’t worry, it’s refillable too! </p>

6 / 31 <p>Add a little soapy cheer to your Christmas tree with the <a href="https://www.nbcstore.com/collections/days-of-our-lives/products/days-of-our-lives-logo-double-sided-ornament" target="_blank"><em>Days of Our Lives</em> ornament</a>. It’s double sided with the show’s logo and measures 2.75 inches in diameter.</p>

7 / 31 <p>Fill up this mug with your drink of choice and sit back and enjoy the goings-on in Salem. The black <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Days-Our-Lives-Logo-Black/dp/B08W8HXBTK/?tag=soaps0f6-20" target="_blank"><em>Days of Our Lives</em> mug</a> comes in 11 ounce or 15 ounce size with an easy-grip handle and is dishwasher and microwave safe.</p>

8 / 31 <p>This <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Days-Lives-Logo-Embroidered-Beanie/dp/B08W9MPDS5/?tag=soaps0f6-20" target="_blank">classic beanie</a> comes in three different colors (black, grey and blue) and is a fun accessory for any <em>Days of Our Lives</em> fan. Really, what better way to show your support than to bundle up with this cool gift?!</p>

9 / 31 <p>You may not be calling the DiMera mansion or the Brady’s Pub but you can still show off your daytime fan flare with this <a href="https://www.nbcstore.com/collections/days-of-our-lives/products/days-of-our-lives-logo-tough-phone-case-1" target="_blank"><em>Days of Our Lives</em> phone case</a>. It has a soft black cushion interior with a hardcover outer shell that is made out of high-quality polycarbonate and is resistant to scratching, peeling and fading.</p>

10 / 31 <p>Everyone will know not to bother you when you’re wearing these <a href="https://shopabctv.com/collections/general-hospital/products/general-hospital-port-charles-socks" target="_blank">Shhhhhh.. I’m Watching <em>General Hospital</em> socks</a>. They are made of 77% cotton, 21% nylon, 2% lycra and fit men 7-14 and women 7.5 and up.</p>

11 / 31 <p>You can be a team player for the <em>General Hospital</em>’s local police department — and we all know they could use a few more good cops. The navy-blue <a href="https://shopabctv.com/collections/general-hospital/products/general-hospital-general-hospital-pcpd-softball-team-embroidered-hat-embroidered-hat" target="_blank">PCPD softball cap</a> is made of 100% brushed cotton twill with an embroidered front and an adjustable slide closure and buckle on the back.</p>

12 / 31 <p>Grab your very own <a href="https://shopabctv.com/collections/general-hospital/products/general-hospital-key-art-white-mug" target="_blank"><em>General Hospital</em> mug</a> and fill it up with your favorite drink — warm or cold — before settling in for a day in Port Charles. It features a wrap-round design of the iconic Port Charles hospital, an easy-grip handle and is dishwasher and microwave safe.</p>

13 / 31 <p>And why not add a matching <a href="https://shopabctv.com/collections/general-hospital/products/general-hospital-key-art-beach-towel" target="_blank"><em>General Hospital</em> beach towel</a> to your collection? It’s 30 inches by 56 inches, made of 100% velour terry cotton and would make a neat vacation accessory or one to have on hand at your own pool.</p>

14 / 31 <p>Show your support of the ABC soap by wearing an <a href="https://shopabctv.com/collections/general-hospital/products/general-hospital-i-love-gh-fleece-hooded-sweatshirt" target="_blank">I love <em>General Hospital</em> hoodie</a>. The super-soft hoodie comes in three colors, black, red and white, and is 50% polyester, 50% cotton.</p>

15 / 31 <p>Chat with your fellow soap fans or watch the show on your cell while sporting this <a href="https://shopabctv.com/collections/general-hospital/products/general-hospital-logo-phone-case-1" target="_blank"><em>General Hospital</em> photo case</a>. The drop-proof, shock-resistant protective covering is made out of high-quality polycarbonate and has a soft black cushion interior case with easy access to all ports.</p>

16 / 31 <p>Head to your workout in style in a pair of black <a href="https://www.cbsstore.com/collections/the-young-and-the-restless/products/the-young-and-the-restless-jabot-cosmetics-high-waisted-leggings" target="_blank">Jabot Cosmetics leggings</a>. These comfortable, stretchy leggings have a high-rise fit, end right above the ankle and are made of 82% polyester, 18% spandex.</p>

17 / 31 <p>Want to stay in your PJs all day? Throw on this <a href="https://www.cbsstore.com/collections/the-young-and-the-restless/products/the-young-and-the-restless-grand-phoenix-embroidered-waffle-robe" target="_blank">Grand Phoenix robe</a> and lounge in front of the TV in style. The waffle weave design has 3/4-length sleeves, two patch pockets and is a comfortable slim fit made of 60% cotton, 40% polyester.</p>

18 / 31 <p>Just in time for the cooler weather, this <a href="https://www.cbsstore.com/collections/the-young-and-the-restless/products/the-young-and-the-restless-signature-fleece-hooded-sweatshirt" target="_blank"><em>Young & Restless</em> hoodie</a> comes in black, red and white and is available in sizes up to 5XL. The soft interior, highlighting the soap’s signature design, is made of half polyester, half cotton.</p>

19 / 31 <p>Stay super cozy in your black and red <a href="https://www.cbsstore.com/collections/the-young-and-the-restless/products/the-young-and-the-restless-signature-sherpa-blanket" target="_blank"><em>Young & Restless</em> blanket</a>. It will keep you warm while binging your favorite soap and comes in two sizes (37 inches by 57 inches and 50 inches by 60 inches) and is made of 100% polyester.</p>

20 / 31 <p>Get glammed up in style with your very own <a href="https://www.cbsstore.com/collections/the-young-and-the-restless/products/the-young-and-the-restless-jabot-cosmetics-accessory-pouch" target="_blank">Jabot Cosmetics accessory pouch</a>. It’s a great way to keep all of your makeup and accessories organized and perfect for that weekend getaway. Featuring a natural zipper and a T-bottom, it measures 12.5 inches wide by 7 inches tall and is made from spun poly material with non-woven laminate inside.</p>

21 / 31 <p>Fill up this <em>Young & Restless</em> <a href="https://www.cbsstore.com/collections/the-young-and-the-restless/products/the-young-and-the-restless-crimson-lights-mug" target="_blank">Crimson Lights mug</a> and watch as all of the tea gets spilled on your favorite CBS soap. The ceramic keepsake comes in white or red, holds up to 13 ounces and features the logo of Sharon’s Genoa City coffeehouse.</p>

22 / 31 <p>This <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Heartstopper-Yearbook-Alice-Oseman/dp/1338853899/?tag=soaps0f6-20" target="_blank">hardcover collectible for fans</a> of the sweet-as-a-milkshake Netflix romance includes new illustrations by series creator Alice Oseman, on whose graphic novels the show is based, a minicomic, character profiles and more.</p>

23 / 31 <p>Show that you are Team Dutton with this <a href="https://www.luckybrand.com/yellowstone-logo-crew-neck-thermal/7M62812.html#uuid=5d3d922b3d40cf8724f918d7b5" target="_blank"><em>Yellowstone</em> crew neck thermal</a>. The long-sleeved, ribbed collar and cuffs shirt is from Lucky Brand’s limited edition collection and is made of 100% cotton.</p>

24 / 31 <p>John Dutton’s daughter fears no one and you can be that confident and sassy too while wearing a <em>Yellowstone</em> <a href="https://yellowstonetvshop.com/collections/women/products/yellowstone-beth-dutton-quote-men-s-tri-blend-t-shirt" target="_blank">Don’t Make Me Go Beth Dutton On You</a> t-shirt. The slim fit design is made of 50% polyester, 25% combed ringspun cotton and 25% rayon jersey — and if you prefer a bagger fit, it’s suggested that you order a size up.</p>

25 / 31 <p>And if it’s Rip Wheeler who holds your heart, why not show it by wearing a <em>Yellowstone</em> <a href="https://yellowstonetvshop.com/collections/women/products/yellowstone-rip-wheeler-quote-men-s-tri-blend-t-shirt" target="_blank">Rip Can Be My Ranch Hand Any Day</a> t-shirt. It comes in five sizes and much like it’s counterpart above, its slim fit might need an upsize for those who want a more comfortable fit.</p>

26 / 31 <p>While drinking out of this <a href="https://yellowstonetvshop.com/collections/home-office/products/yellowstone-beth-dutton-quote-laser-engraved-stemless-wine-glass-1" target="_blank">Yellowstone stemless wine glass</a>, those approaching will be sure to think twice about interrupting your relaxation. Because, in the end, no one wants to face the wrath of Beth Dutton.</p>

27 / 31 <p>And in case someone brave enough doesn’t heed the warning on your wineglass, you’re going to need a coaster to set it down on so you can take care of business! The <a href="https://yellowstonetvshop.com/collections/home-office/products/yellowstone-authentic-etched-slate-coasters" target="_blank"><em>Yellowstone</em> etched slate coasters</a> measure 4 inches in diameter.</p>

28 / 31 <p>Monopoly was first released by Parker Brothers in 1935 and now they have <a href="https://yellowstonetvshop.com/products/yellowstone-monopoly" target="_blank">an edition for <em>Yellowstone</em> fans</a>. Gather up your fellow cowboys and settle in for a night of buying (with custom currency), selling and trading some of your favorite Montana locales, including the Dutton Ranch’s main house, Rip and Beth’s cabin, the Painted Horse Casino and more!</p>

29 / 31 <p>Feel like you are part of the engine company of Firehouse 51 by drinking your favorite draft out of a <a href="https://www.nbcstore.com/collections/chicago-fire/products/chicago-fire-molly-s-pub-beer-stein" target="_blank">Molly’s Pub stein</a>. It’ll make the perfect gift for any <em>Chicago Fire</em> beer-drinking fan.</p>

30 / 31 <p>Anyone who dares to get close to you while watching your favorite medical drama will get the message on these <em><a href="https://shopabctv.com/collections/greys-anatomy/products/greys-anatomy-if-you-can-read-this-socks" target="_blank">Grey’s Anatomy socks</a></em>: If you can read this, it’s wine and <em>Grey’s</em> time. Made of 77% cotton, 21% nylon and 2% lycra, one size fits most men 7-14 and women 7.5 and up.</p>