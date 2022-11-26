General Hospital Preview: Life-or-Death Showdown Leads to an ‘Ending You Won’t See Coming’
Holly’s desperate plot is about to go up in flames.
General Hospital wouldn’t really kill off Holly for a second time… would it? It’s sure starting to seem that way. The week of November 28, Emma Samms’ iconic character becomes so desperate to deliver the much-ballyhooed necklace to Victor, thereby saving son Ethan from his clutches, that she takes Laura hostage, Soap Opera Digest reports.
After Luke’s former loves wind up hiding out in a remote cabin — because the woods are just full of remote cabins! — the Port Charles PD close in. Robert attempts to convince his ex-wife to give herself up to the authorities, lest the cops just storm the place and somebody gets hurt. But if efforts fall on deaf ears.
As quickly as you can strike a match, the cabin catches on fire and goes, as they all do, kaboom! And although it would appear that neither Holly nor Laura could possibly have emerged unscathed from the blast, Samms tells the magazine that “from there, the story gets better and better, and more and more exciting.
“There are more twists and turns than I’ve ever encountered on a soap, and that’s saying something,” adds the actress (who was abducted by aliens on primetime’s Dynasty!).
Where is all of the chaos leading? Not where you’d expect, Samms promises. We’re heading toward “an ending you won’t see coming.”
