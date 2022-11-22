General Hospital Stars Cheer on Kelly Thiebaud as She Races Toward ‘All the Wonderful Adventures Ahead’
There’s no limit to what the future holds.
Since October, we have been following the journey of General Hospital’s Kelly Thiebaud (Britt), who had opened up about giving up drinking and how the fans’ support has given her “more focus and motivation to keep going.” The ABC soap actress, whose character will exit Port Charles by the end of the year, gave her followers another update into how things are coming along and her castmates couldn’t be happier for her.
“Celebrating life and all the wonderful adventures ahead,” Thiebaud shared, along with a photo with a group of friends out and about having a fun time in Hollywood. While there were drinks around the table, Thiebaud held up what appears to be a glass of water and raised her hand for the camera, as her beautiful smile lit up the room.
Her daytime peers rallied into the comments to show their support, including Kathleen Gati, who plays her onscreen mother Obrecht. “Well deserved!” she cheered. “So proud of you and so excited for your amazing future! Love you,” to which Thiebaud replied, “Thanks momma!”
But that’s not all… Marc Anthony Samuel (Felix) stated, “You know how I feel about you K.T. Go get all the goodness!” And Finola Hughes (Anna) chimed in, “Great photo,” while Laura Wright (Carly) added, “So fun!”
Fans let Thiebaud know just how much they’ve enjoyed watching her and how much they are going to miss seeing Britt and her sassy self in Port Charles — and we will miss her as well but send the actress our very best for a bright and wonderful future ahead!
