General Hospital’s Evan Hofer Shares His Excitement Over the Dex Development Many an Actor Would Hate
“Shirts or skins” isn’t much of a decision at all for the actor.
A lot of actors aren’t exactly over the moon about being called upon to flash some flesh for the cameras. Evan Hofer definitely isn’t one of them. “I’m like, ‘If you’re going to pay someone to take [their] shirt off,'” he tells Soap Opera Digest, ‘”I’m your guy!'”
The General Hospital hottie, arguably 2022’s rookie of the year, admits that he used to bug his director on not one but two movies to let him strip down more. “I’d be like, ‘Let me take my shirt off!’ And he’d be like, ‘It would be weird here, Evan, no!'”
Now, it seems like hardly a day goes by when General Hospital doesn’t have Dex’s treasured chest on display. “What’s funny,” Hofer says, “is that the [Metro Court’s] pool closed” with the change of seasons. “I was like, ‘Hmm, maybe it’ll dial back.’
“Um, no! They find ways!” he adds. “I love it!”
Hard as it may be to believe, the fit actor has insecurities about his body. “I am hyper-critical of myself, but I’m trying to get a better, healthier view,” he says. “I don’t, like, dehydrate myself or anything to get ready to take my shirt off. I’m like, ‘This is a healthy, athletic body. That’s what we’re doing.'”
