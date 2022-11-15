Credit: ABC

His answer to the question, “So you think you can dance?” can only be a resounding “yes.”

Who knew? General Hospital keeps Michael too buttoned-down to really cut loose. But Chad Duell, it turns out, has some moves.

Related Story On Her Would-Be First Wedding Anniversary, Courtney Hope Reflects On Her Relationship With Chad Duell: ‘I’ve Spent the Last Year Scraping Myself Off of the Floor’

After attending the wedding of sibling Garrett and his new missus Britni Adams, the actor dropped a video in which he and his mom are seen getting down to the tune of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” And since hips don’t lie — thanks, Shakira — the truth is… he’s good. Like, really good. (General Hospital should make a mental note of that in case it stages another Nurses Ball.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Duell (@duelly)

“Congrats to my broseph and brosephina-in-law on the wedding,” Duell wrote to the happy couple, who in a separate photo look as happy as any bride and groom ever to perch atop a cake.

In another shot, Duell points out the camera to date Luana Lucci, the gorgeous model with whom he scared up some fun on Halloween. (Check out the snaps from that evening here.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luana Lucci (@luanalucci)

When the Emmy winner dropped by TV dad Maurice Benard’s State of Mind vlog in September, he noted that if you split from the partner with whom you’ve been for years — as he did in late 2021 — “there’s two ways you can go with it. You can try to fill the void, rush something to try to feel ‘better’ about yourself, but what you’re doing is you’re just going back to your comfortable state of your identity being in a relationship.

“People do that a lot,” he added. “They’re heartbroken or they feel pain, and they want to jump back into something” — and the sooner, the better. Only it isn’t necessarily better. It robs the individual of the opportunity to heal and regroup.

Duell spent the months after his breakup with Young & Restless leading lady Courtney Hope (Sally) “learning who I am as a man… ” he said. “I have this time right now to make myself into the best man I can possibly be.”

Virtually attend the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere party by checking out the photos in the gallery below.