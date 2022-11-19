Credit: John Paschal/JPI

After a lot of ups and downs, the daytime vet has plenty to be thankful for.

Friday, November 11, marked General Hospital and Days of Our Lives vet Tyler Christopher’s (ex-Nikolas; ex-Stefan) 50th birthday and while celebrating the milestone, he reflected on his life and why some thought he wouldn’t make it this far. He began by thinking back on his 40th birthday filled with “fond memories” at The Little Beach House in Malibu with his family and friends.

“In the decade since then,” Christopher stated, “my daughter was born, I won an Emmy, was the lead actor in four television shows, completed a dozen movies, lived in a half dozen states, relapsed and recovered, survived a traumatic brain injury and pandemic, became single again, lost some friends and family, found my savior, embraced God’s will for me and learned to be content living a quieter life.”

And for his 50th birthday, he spent his special day in Indiana at an “obscure Mexican restaurant” with his two “beautiful” children, daughter Boheme and son Greysun. “There is no place I would have rather been than with those joyous souls,” he expressed then went on to say, “To those who did not think I would make it to 50 I will share my favorite poem…”

Christopher posted a line from William Ernest Henley’s “Invictus” that reads, “I am the master of my fate. I am the Captain of my soul,” then promised his followers that “the best is yet to come.”

We send the actor a happy belated birthday and wish him the very best in his future!

