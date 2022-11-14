Credit: ABC screenshot

Dex’s life could be on the line again.

In General Hospital’s preview for the week of November 14 – 18, everyone is on edge with news of Esme’s return. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.

After briefly escaping the tower Nikolas had held her in at Wyndemere, the Cassadine was able to capture Esme again and drag her back to her prison. However not before she had a run-in with Elizabeth, which gave the nurse a bump on the head. Before passing out, Elizabeth saw Nikolas appear and recalled him telling her to trust him.

While Cam already knows Esme is back and warned Trina, in the preview for what’s to come, Carly lets her daughter know that Esme’s back and attacked Elizabeth. Joss has other problems to deal with, namely the fact she’s hiding Dex in her dorm room while he recovers from a gunshot wound. When she left him to find food, Dex took a turn for the worse as a possible infection set in. Joss is shocked when she returns to her room and finds Dex unconscious. Meanwhile, Michael located Dex’s cell outside the Quartermaine guesthouse, where he dropped in the night before stumbling through the woods. Faced with possibly needing to get Dex medical attention, who will Joss turn to?

After getting the news about Esme’s return from Victor, Ava hightails it to Wyndemere in a panic and tells Nikolas they have to find Esme before anyone else. She has no idea that Nikolas already has found her and locked her up, or that Esme’s pregnant with his child.

While he might be able to keep the truth from Ava when Elizabeth comes knocking on his door demanding answers, will he be able to lie to one of his oldest friends?

