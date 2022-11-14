As General Hospital’s Kelly Thiebaud Embarks On Her New Path, She Shares Something That ‘Just Broke My Heart’
Maybe it will help us all get a bit more in touch with our feelings.
Just a few weeks ago, General Hospital‘s Kelly Thiebaud (Britt) opened up about a life-changing decision she’d made to stop drinking. The response she got from fans was wonderfully encouraging and supportive, and she admitted shortly after that it was so nice to finally be putting in the work to get better.
Last week, she shared a few TV and movie recommendations (and one she seemed less than enthused about!) and capped it off with a fantastic update.
“I watched an insane but great movie last night,” she tweeted. “Triangle of Sadness. Also really loving Catastrophe, it’s hilarious. The Watcher was such a letdown but forcing myself to finish it. And still no booze! Happy Sunday everyone!”
Well, good to know! While we haven’t seen the first two… we don’t entirely disagree about The Watcher. Though we may not have felt quite as strongly about it as she did.
I watched an insane but great movie last night, #TriangleOfSadness . Also really loving #catastrophe it’s hilarious. #TheWatcherNetflix was such a let down but forcing myself to finish it. And still no booze! 😁 happy Sunday everyone 💋💓🙏🏻
— kelly thiebaud (@kellythiebaud) November 6, 2022
In any case, making real changes are never easy, so we can totally understand the entertainment binge she’s been on. Getting lost in a story is a great way to let off some steam, unwind a little, or even, with the greatest of them, experience a bit of pathos that helps us get in touch and let out some emotions we may not have even realized we needed to.
So when Thiebaud tweeted out her next Netflix recommendation a few days ago, it sounded like just the thing we needed to get all in our feels!
“From Scratch just broke my heart,” she wrote. “What a beautiful, touching story, and so well acted!”
#fromscratchnetflix just broke my heart. What a beautiful touching story and so well acted! 👏🏻
— kelly thiebaud (@kellythiebaud) November 10, 2022
The fans who watched the heartbreaking show pretty much universally agreed as they replied to her. It sounds like the limited series — based on a trued story, no less — is a surefire way to get some tears out. And sometimes, whether we know it or not, that’s something we all need.
Either way, we’re glad to hear that Thiebaud’s sobriety journey is going well and she’s sharing a steady stream of recommendations with us! Especially these days, we’re here for this content.
