The good news for Michael Blake Kruse was that he landed a part in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is expected to rake in at least $175M in its opening weekend (and that’s just its predicted haul in North America!). The bad news? “After two trips to Georgia, working with both the first and second unit, as fate would have it, essentially all of my scenes were cut,” the General Hospital leading man Instagrammed on November 10. “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed — but I get it.

“Nonetheless, it was an absolute privilege to have been directed by Ryan Coogler,” he added, “and it was very special to have a small part in honoring the great Chadwick Boseman,” the All My Children alum who played the title character in 2018’s Black Panther and passed away before he could reprise his role in the sequel. (Read that heartbreaking story here.) “By complete surprise, I even got to work with dear friend and [stuntman] extraordinaire Kurt Lott.”

Kruse may be a bit bummed that he wound up on the cutting-room floor, but he’s anything but bitter. “Ultimately, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a beautifully shot film consisting of many important themes,” he said, “and Chadwick’s essence is carried throughout it all.

“The entire experience was a blessing,” he went on, “and I remain grateful.”

