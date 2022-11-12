Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

It’s all in a day’s work at the ABC studio.

General Hospital’s Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) got caught up in some hilarious backstage drama at the ABC studio when he came across Alice Volonino, from the wardrobe department, standing outside of Maurice Benard’s (Sonny) dressing room. “An actor must prepare… but so must Alice Volonino in wardrobe,” Coloma stated then quoted what “may be the greatest line of all time.”

So, what went down — and what was that great line?

Coloma posted a video of him approaching Volonino, who explained, “I’m just standing here, trying to talk to Maurice but he won’t break character. He’s like rehearsing for Shakespeare or something.”

It was clear Coloma had dealt with Benard like this before and offered his assistance and wondered what Volonino needed from his co-star. “I need to know if he needs any socks,” she replied.

“I’ll see what I can do,” Coloma stated then entered Benard’s dressing room, where he found him dressed as Marc Antony. Benard held up a hand to shush Coloma and continued rehearsing, “If you have tears, prepare to shed them now,” which, for those who aren’t aware, is a line from Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar.

Once Benard was silent, Coloma said, “Alice just wanted to know if you need socks,” to which he replied, still in character, “If you need socks prepare to put them on.” Benard paused then broke character and stated, “I don’t need socks.”

Those who follow the actors know that this is just the latest in a slew of videos that highlight their backstage shenanigans — and fans love them. Linda Clavette Quigley even suggested, “You guys need to do a sitcom together!”

Until next time…

