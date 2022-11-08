Credit: ABC

Sometimes one change is all it takes to make a difference in your life.

Those who have been following General Hospital’s Kelly Thiebaud (Britt) know she’s been on a new journey… On October 28, the actress revealed that it’d been two weeks since she’d had a drink and though that likely wasn’t a big deal for most people, for her it was.

“I’m interested in what life’s like without alcohol,” Thiebaud shared. “I’m doing Halloween sober for the first time in I don’t even know how long.”

It’s been 2 weeks since I’ve had a drink. Not a big deal 4 most, Im sure,but 4 me it is. I’m interested n what life’s like w/out alcohol. I’m doing Halloween sober 4 the first time n I don’t even know how long. Let’s c how much fun sober Kelly can b! Or,how much I can tolerate.😂 — kelly thiebaud (@kellythiebaud) October 29, 2022

The following day, she thanked fans for their support and expressed, “You’ve given me more focus and motivation to keep going.”

Thank you for all the love and support I received on my sober post. I did not expect that reaction from everyone. ☺️🥰 You’ve given me more focus and motivation to keep going. Love y’all ❤️ — kelly thiebaud (@kellythiebaud) October 29, 2022

And now, Thiebaud is back with an update that shows how good she feels. The ABC soap fave talked about going through “some much needed changes” and liking how she felt after doing so.

Along with a video enjoying the moment while dancing and embracing her new self, Thiebaud opened up, “It’s nice to finally see myself put in the work to be better, to go after what I want.” She admitted to having been “stuck for a long time” and “doing life the same way” but “wanting something different.”

She then reached out to those who have been in her position and felt like her — those who really want “more from yourself and life” — and confirmed, through her own experience, that “it just takes one step in another direction. One change.” She suggested that everyone make one change a day and “be committed to experiencing yourself and life in a new way.”

We commend Thiebaud for taking the reins and making the hard changes in order to feel better in life. Most of us have been there and know it’s not an easy thing to do… but in the end, it’s harder to continue feeling stuck. She ended her post by sending fans her love — and we send ours to Thiebaud and everyone out there who is setting out on a new journey of their own!

