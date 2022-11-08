Credit: Chris D'Amico/JPI

“It’s still hard for me to understand… “

Just the thought of Steve Burton returning to General Hospital has folks buzzing. Some want desperately for it to be true, others say that every time Jason has “died,” the soap did fine without him. But one group in particular can’t help but wonder if they might finally get their day in the sun.

Related Story General Hospital Spoilers November 7 - 18

“I want Liason, so I’d be happy to see Steve back for that,” Booklover848 said on Twitter. (For those not in the know, Liason is Liz and Jason.) She went on to add if they were bringing Jason back to pair him with Sam or Carly, that would “only annoy” her.

I want #Liason so I’d be happy to see Steve back for that. Love that #Liason chemistry! Bringing Steve back to revisit Jasam or Jarly will only annoy me! — Booklover848 (@LadyBookworm117) November 6, 2022

One person who has certainly spent a bit of time thinking on the pairing is Rebecca Herbst (Liz). “It’s still hard for me to understand why the writers didn’t follow through with the Liz and Jason storyline,” she recently admitted to Soap Opera Digest. “And it’s amazing to me that after all these years, the Liason fans are still so incredibly supportive of the two characters.”

Unless you have a bit of time to spare, it’s probably best not to ask shippers of the short-lived pair their thoughts on the topic. After all, they’ve spent years contemplating why that particular storyline was cut short, dubbing it “the greatest love story never told.”

Herbst went on to say that Burton was an actor “that really kept me on my toes. I had to know my stuff really, really well, because he is so über-professional. You can’t get away with phoning it in with Steve!”

Although Elizabeth is currently involved with Finn, a vocal section of the soap’s fan base has struggled with the couple. In particular, fans of Liz/Herbst have complained that the current storyline — in which Liz reunited with her parents in order to uncover secrets from the past — seems to have turned into a tale about Finn as opposed to Liz.

This story has become all about Finn and Jeff Weber, instead of Liz. I guess Finn and Liz will now breakup because Liz accidentally pushed Finn’s first wife down the stairs. Seems like the only silver lining here. #gh #GeneralHospital — Cinematic Legend (@ItsRomy) November 2, 2022

While we wait to see how things play out, why not check out these other couples who, like Liz and Jason, soaps teased but never truly delivered on.