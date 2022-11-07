General Hospital Preview: Michael Confronts Willow and TJ Right After She Receives Devastating News About Her Leukemia
“Is Michael ready for the truth?”
In General Hospital’s preview for the week of November 7 – 11, Willow may finally have to come clean with Michael. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.
When Terry called Willow to have her meet at her office to discuss the latest results the next day, Michael was supposed to go with her. It seemed that Willow was finally ready to let him know about her illness. However once again he’s absent, and TJ is with Willow when Terry informs her that her leukemia has entered stage four. Willow admits to TJ that she’s scared, and they embrace.
In the park, Michael happens upon Sonny telling Nina that there is no reason for Michael to know anything. For weeks now Nina has suspected TJ and Willow have been having an affair. Has she finally told Sonny about her thoughts? And will she tell Michael? One thing is for sure, Ava calls out Nina over the fact that she couldn’t wait to stir that pot.
As the promo comes to an end, Michael finally confronts Willow and TJ in the hospital about what is going on. The announcer teases, “Is Michael ready for the truth?” The bigger question is, will Willow finally tell Michael the truth? And if so, how will he react?
Let us know in the comments how you think this storyline will play out.
Read the General Hospital spoilers to find out who is summoned to the PCPD.
Check out the gallery below of General Hospital stars and their real-life partners.
Video: General Hospital/Facebook