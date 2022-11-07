Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Take a soapy walk down memory lane.

In soaps, daytime players often have more than one big love, as in the case of General Hospital’s Carly. Recently, Laura Wright commented on a few of her character’s Port Charles romances, as well as a memorable Guiding Light couple that Springfield fans won’t soon forget.

On Wednesday, November 2, Twitter user Nicholas posted a video to highlight that 17 years ago that day Wright’s Guiding Light character Cassie had been encourage by Jeffrey (Bradley Cole) to keep her late husband Richard’s memory alive. Incidentally, Cole played the role of Richard, who’d been taken off of life support following a car accident, before returning to the soap to play Jeffrey.

Of the memory, Wright replied, “My last scene with Bradley Cole as Cassie — 10 days later I was in Port Charles playing Carly!”

My last scene with BradlyCole as Cassie — 10 days later I was in Port Charles playing Carly !!! https://t.co/Lj0pmzrFVQ — Laura Wright (@lldubs) November 2, 2022

Nicholas then alerted that on that same day, 10 years ago, Carly and Todd (Roger Howarth) “almost made love for the first time on General Hospital,” to which Wright expressed, “Ohhhh I loved Carly and Todd!”

Ohhhh I loved Carly and Todd !!! ☺️ https://t.co/69o0Jur9Ht — Laura Wright (@lldubs) November 3, 2022

And though Wright’s current and former characters have had other loves in between, she’s taking her most recent romantic adventure with Port Charles’ Drew, who she reminded had a “super sweet #Crew day in Port Charles” on Wednesday, November 2. Whether they have what it takes for the long-haul, well, we’ll have to stay tuned.

Who has been your favorite Carly romance? Be sure to share them with us in the comments, as well as the loves of Wright’s other daytime characters.

