“It’s a spine-chilling week in Port Charles.”

In the preview for General Hospital for the week of October 31 – November 4, the hook killer is about to strike again. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.

A few weeks ago, Alexis, with Gregory’s help, penned a letter to the hook killer in The Invader. She was hoping to play on their ego, and lure them out. It took a while, but she finally gets a reply. And what better, or perhaps worse, time as Port Charles is celebrating all things fall, pumpkins and spooky! The Invader runs a story asking if the hook will be stopped before Halloween.

Jordan, with Carly by her side, tells Trina and Portia that it was made very clear that the hook is not picking targets at random. Is that what they told Alexis? And has the theory they are connected to Trina been proven correct?

A panicked Joss calls up Cameron to warn him that he could be in danger, but only gets his voicemail. On the footbridge and alone at night, it seems Cameron could be the next victim of the hook.

Assuming Esme hasn’t escaped the Wyndemere tower Nikolas locked her in, she might not be the hook killer after all. Let us know in the comments who you think is taking out the citizens of Port Charles, or at least, trying to.

