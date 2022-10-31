Credit: Nick Sined/JPI

They took the highway to the “Danger Zone.”

Before the sun had even come up on October 31, Chad Duell dropped a series of photos to Instagram that revealed how he’d spent Halloween weekend — and with whom.

Related Story Chelsea Attempts Suicide — and Victoria Exercises Her Powers of Persuasion

In the first image, the Emmy winner is putting his own spin on Game of Thrones, taking a seat in front of a backdrop that’s sure to rattle your bones. In later photos, it appears that he was hanging at Knott’s Scary Farm. And in a shot in the middle, he does his best Tom Cruise-in-Top Gun pose with Luana Lucci, a beautiful Brazilian model and flight attendant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Duell (@duelly)

No sign that the two are dating, but they would make one hell of a cute couple. When Duell dropped by TV dad Maurice Benard’s State of Mind vlog in September, he noted that if you split from the partner with whom you’ve been for years — as he did in late 2021 — “there’s two ways you can go with it. You can try to fill the void, rush something to try to feel ‘better’ about yourself, but what you’re doing is you’re just going back to your comfortable state of your identity being in a relationship.

“People do that a lot,” he added. “They’re heartbroken or they feel pain, and they want to jump back into something” — and the sooner, the better. Only it isn’t necessarily better. It robs the individual of the opportunity to heal and regroup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luana (@luanalucci)

Following his breakup with Young & Restless‘ Courtney Hope (Sally), the General Hospital star didn’t slap a band-aid on his feelings. “What I’m going through right now,” he told Benard, is “learning who I am as a man… I have this time right now to make myself into the best man I can possibly be, but it’s hard because you have pre-wired routines.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luana (@luanalucci)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Duell (@duelly)

Just last week, on what would have been Duell and Hope’s first wedding anniversary, the Bold & Beautiful alum shared her feelings about their magnificent steampunk-inspired nuptials. “The story of how I’ve spent the last year, scraping myself off of the floor time and time again and then walking out in the world trying to seem ‘OK,’” Hope said, “will be housed safely in the hearts of those closest to me who had to bear witness to it and live through it with me.

“But,” she continued, “I have finally come to terms with the fact that a lot of energy went into creating this day… Though I’m still picking up pieces, where I’m at greatly surpasses anywhere I’ve ever been before. This is my story. This is my one-year celebration, and though it may not be like the rest or what I imagined, I’m at peace with it, and I’m thankful for where I’m headed next.”

Review photos of the stars of General Hospital and their real-life loves in the below photo gallery.

