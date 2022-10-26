Credit: ABC

Sadly, sometimes life just blindsides us.

When it comes to the daytime world, few families can match the sheer level of villainy as General Hospital’s Cassadines. And among that dastardly clan, few can match Victor’s Machiavellian talent for manipulation and dangerous misdeeds. At least, we think… What is his master plan??

The thing is, with Charles Shaughnessy playing the villain, he also, as we noted after Anna interrogated him, has a bit of a cheeky edge to him.

This is hardly surprising, seeing as how Shaughnessy is The Nanny’s Mr. Sheffield and spent six years making us laugh in primetime. After going from Days of Our Lives to working with Fran Drescher to General Hospital (with a whole lot of projects in between), there isn’t much Shaughnessy can’t do.

He knows comedy and talent — and on top of that, he understands the comfort entertainment can bring us, whether it’s the familiarity of a daily soap, or a sitcom that brought us delight. While chatting with Maurice Benard (Sonny) on his State of Mind vlog recently, Shaughnessy shared how popular The Nanny still is.

“What we didn’t know,” after it’s cancellation, “was how much of an afterlife it was going to have. It was successful, but it was not as successful as it’s been since.”

And why not? The Nanny is comfort viewing, entertainment that as Shaughnessy himself put it, is “sweet.”

And in many ways, that’s what the late actor and comedian Leslie Jordan provided during the pandemic. While everyone was stuck in lockdown, worried about what was coming next, his social media videos took off and found millions of new fans as everyone tuned in to watch this sweet, funny, talented man take our minds off our problems.

Though the two never crossed paths on The Nanny, that does not, in any way mean that a talent like Jordan’s went unnoticed by Shaughnessy any more than by the rest of us. So when he passed away on October 24 in a car accident, the General Hospital actor took to social media to honor him.

“Apart from all your talent and accomplishments,” Shaughnessy mourned, “you also got us (and yourself) through Covid. ‘Whatchadoin?’ This is so unfair. RIP, Leslie Jordan.”

Apart from ALL your talent and accomplishments, you also got us ( and yourself) through Covid. “ Whatchadoin’” This is so unfair. RIP @thelesliejordan pic.twitter.com/veUTBUBlNS — Charles Shaughnessy (@C_Shaughnessy) October 24, 2022

