Holy Marilyn: General Hospital’s Katelyn MacMullen Goes Blonde — Plus, Which Co-Stars Scared Up a Good Time
The daytime actress and some of her castmates underwent glamorous transformations.
It appears General Hospital’s Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) had some extra fun over the weekend with a few of her castmates, as well as various friends. The ABC soap actress wanted to be Marilyn Monroe for a day and she got her wish!
“Can I be Marilyn for a day?” MacMullen teased, along with a photo of her wearing a blonde wig, a black crop top and pants to match.
However, in another pic, she gave Instagram followers a peek at some familiar faces — a few of her party companions that happen to share, or have shared, the Port Charles screen with her. Chloe Lanier (ex-Nelle) was decked out in all black, lipstick and all, as Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) was sporting some sexy vampire fangs.
In fact, Coloma posted under the comments that MacMullen “totally pulled off Marilyn” and stated that he was “still beaming” that he “didn’t eat anybody all night.”
And apparently before the festivities, Coloma updated his “dating profile,” in costume, and started by telling those willing to “swipe right” that, like a lot of people in Los Angeles, he longs for “connection” and longs for “companionship and community.”
So, what separates him from the rest? “That desire for connection is pitted against a very strong, deep, primitive desire to…” he paused then continued, “At risk of sounding cliché…”
Well, you’ll have to watch to find out — but we can tell you that his co-star, Finola Hughes (Anna), replied, “Swipe right…”
Now that we’ve gotten a glimpse at some of the stars’ Halloween fun, tell us in the comment section what you plan to dress up as this holiday season.
And don’t miss a photo-filled look at soaps’ best disguises and costumes in our gallery below.