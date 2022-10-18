General Hospital’s Laura Wright and Her Ex Celebrate Parents Weekend With Their Son Who’s… Wait, How Can He Be So Grown Up Already?
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress made memories with family and friends.
General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly) joined family and friends for a special weekend to honor her “favorite son.” Her only son in question was John Michael Wright, who she shares with ex-husband John Wright.
“Parents weekend with my favorite son!” Wright cheered. “What an amazing group of friends!”
The combined Homecoming and Family Weekend took place at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado, where John is attending his senior year. Wright shared many photos from the gathering, including a few of the proud parents with their son. There were also shots of John with his dad, a couple with just his mom, and various others with his university friends.
Speaking of John’s proud dad, he also posted a few photos sharing a drink with his son to celebrate during the festivities.
Over the years we’ve seen many pics that Wright has shared of her boy and we can’t believe how grown up John is — and we think you’ll feel the same way after looking through a timeline of his life in pictures. And with John at 21 years old, Wright’s castmate, Maura West (Ava), made sure to let her know what a “beautiful kid” she had.
Back in July, Wright shared other photos with her “little man” during her and boyfriend Wes Ramsey’s (ex-Peter) trip to Fort Collins to visit John.
It’s clear the family made more great memories together and we hope John has a fabulous senior year at Colorado State!
