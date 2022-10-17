General Hospital’s Johnny Wactor Returns to the Screen in a Big Way
Forecast calls for… Brando’s portrayer.
General Hospital fans still mourning Brando’s untimely demise may take some comfort in knowing that they can soon see Johnny Wactor back on screen — in Supercell, an upcoming disaster film starring Alec Baldwin and the late Anne Heche.
As the movie’s co-writer/director Jamie Winterstern explained on Instagram, “Three years ago, I went storm-chasing with Johnny, and it dawned on me that we haven’t had a movie like Twister since, well, Twister. So Anna Elizabeth James and I wrote a script, but if I was going to direct this as my first feature, I needed to create something else.
“So Johnny and I went back to tornado alley, DSLR [camera] in hand… and shot this proof-of-concept [teaser]. Everything in camera is real,” he added. Over the weekend, Supercell had its first public screening at the Newport Beach Film Festival. “I couldn’t be more grateful.” (Watch the amazing scenes below.)
View this post on Instagram
In a separate post, Wactor shared a clip from Broken Riders, a short that he himself wrote. You can take a peek below. “Pardon the f words,” he warned in sharing the scene.
View this post on Instagram
After watching, former castmate Maurice Benard (Sonny) cheered, “My man, go set the world on fire, brother.”
“Doing my best, brother!” Wactor replied.
