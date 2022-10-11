Credit: ABC (5)

One word: nooo!

In the wake of Brando’s funeral on General Hospital, Sonny has been motivated anew to try to make peace with Michael. And at some point, they are bound to see eye to eye… or at least eye to “I don’t want to fight anymore.” But any progress that they make, any truce that they call, could be altogether upended by Nina — and just when at least a few people in Port Charles were starting to move her down their most-hated lists, too!

Credit: ABC

Loose Lips Sink Relationships

If Nina shares with Michael her suspicion that Willow is having an affair with TJ, several things would likely happen in short order. 1. Sonny would be like, “WTH? Why would you butt in, especially with my kid, who already despises you?” 2. Michael would — and this one is gonna be hard to imagine, but… — despise Nina even more. However, because Willow refuses to tell him that she’s delaying treatment for cancer to safeguard their baby, he would get it in his head that TJ isn’t her doctor but that they are playing doctor. 3. Reeling from this “betrayal,” Michael would turn to a grieving Sasha. 4. The truth would come out, both about Willow’s cancer and Michael’s tryst with Sasha, and suddenly, “Millow” would be on the outs. 5. Sonny would be so livid with Nina for undoing the progress that he made with Michael that he’d break up with her.

Credit: ABC

Storm Upon Storm, No Calm in Sight

In the aftermath of all of this, General Hospital would have on its hands a whole host of unmoored characters to play with. Would Sonny move heaven and earth to win back Carly just as she’s embarking on a new relationship with Drew? Would Michael throw over Sasha to reunite with Willow… or would he stay with Brando’s widow out of guilt? Would Willow forgive Michael for assuming the worst… or actually start falling for TJ? And what about Nina?

More: Beware of Spencer, Pentonville!

Ever since Nixon Falls, Nina has been persona non grata around a lot of Port Charles. She’d finally begun to turn the tide, but her gossiping could get her relabeled town pariah. Would this be the straw that breaks the camel’s back? Would she say, “Ya know what? To hell with trying to make peace with people. If they want a war, I’ll give ’em a war!”

An Unholy Alliance

Then, who should rise from the grave just as Mom is starting to wreak havoc all over Port Charles? Nelle, of course. Though she has issues galore with Nina, the prospect of exacting revenge on Carly, Michael, Sonny, everybody would be just the incentive that she needs to make a show of mending fences. Would lashing out feel good to Nina? In the moment, yes. But in the long run, she could be hurting herself in ways that she can’t even begin to imagine.

Review Nina’s whole insane history in the below photo gallery.