Credit: ABC

Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress celebrates her boyfriend’s special day.

On Thursday, October 6, General Hospital alum Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter) celebrated his 45th birthday and his former castmate and real-life girlfriend Laura Wright (Carly) honored the day with a touching message. “Happy, happy birthday, Baby!” she shared. “Life with you is full of love — adventure and so much laughter. I’m so grateful I get to share it all with you — I love you big time,” to which Ramsey replied, “Big time, Baby!”

Along with her message, the ABC soap actress posted five photos and a video from a mixture of their adventures… everything from Ramsey fishing to horseback riding, to various shots of the couple out and about smiling for the camera. However, the video was a bit mysterious, as viewers weren’t privy to what had Ramsey laughing so hard but nonetheless, that moment of laughter… it’s clear just how much joy he brings to Wright.

Some of their fellow daytime peers reached out to send him good wishes as well, including Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) who cheered, “Happy Birthday, Wes,” as Days of Our Lives actress Arianne Zucker (Nicole) sent him a virtual present.

Back on Sunday, September 11, Wright celebrated her 52nd birthday and Ramsey shared his own message for “his darling” to mark “another magical year around the sun.” He praised Wright for inspiring others with her “laughter, strength and drive” and expressed, “Thank you for sharing your warmth with the world,” to which she replied, “Love you, Baby.”

Join us as we send Ramsey a belated happy birthday