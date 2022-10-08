Credit: ABC

There’s nothing like making memories with friends.

These days, many in Port Charles are mourning the death of Brando. However, in the real-world, General Hospital’s Johnny Wactor was spotted hanging out with his former castmates and having a good ol’ time. Chad Duell (Michael) posted a photo out and about with his friends and shared, “Good times with the crew.”

The crew included Wactor, Tequan Richmond (TJ), Evan Hofer (Dex), Eden McCoy (Josslyn), Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) and her boyfriend. In the first pic, the group was seated around a table at a club sending sweet smiles to the camera but in the second, some added a touch of silliness to the moment, as McCoy held bunny ears over her TV brother’s head as Duell rolled his eyes above. And the final pic showed Wactor, McCoy, Duell and MacMullen standing near the bar.

But it appears Duell left one photo out of the mix because McCoy jumped into the comments and asked, “Where’s the choking photo at?” And he also apparently left one castmember off the invite list, as his TV dad Maurice Benard (Sonny) jokingly called out “the crew” by stating, “You are all a bunch of jerks where was my invitation? You’re done…” But Wactor was quick to remind Benard, “You snubbed the first invite!”

More: Photos, former soap sweetheart ties the knot

A few days prior, Duell posted a couple of other pics from “the horse races,” where he again spent time with Richmond and MacMullen, as well as his TV bro Dominic Zamprogna (Dante).

It’s always nice to see the stars spending downtime together outside of the studio.

And before you head off, we invite readers to join us as we take a moment to remember some of the daytime greats we’ve lost this year by looking back at their careers that forever left a mark on the industry in the photo gallery below.