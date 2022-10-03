Credit: ABC screenshot

The PCPD may catch a huge break in the investigation of the hook killer.

In the preview for General Hospital for the week of October 3 – 7, Diane may be able to finally identify the killer. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.

Diane was the latest victim to be attacked by the hook, and with Dex nearby at a third crime scene, all eyes were on him. Though the PCPD didn’t have enough to keep him, that didn’t stop Sonny from stringing Dex up and subjecting him to torture to try and get a confession. However, Dex might not be the hook killer after all.

At the end of last week, Finn approached Alexis at the hospital with news on Diane, who had been in surgery all night and given the antidote to the poison on the hook. In the promo of what’s to come, Sonny and Alexis look in on Diane, who lies unconscious in her hospital bed and hooked to a breathing tube. Dante hopes that when she wakes up she can identify her attacker, which could change the course of the entire investigation. Diane could give them the lead they need to get ahead of the psycho.

Indeed she will give them a lead, as we already know when Diane wakes up she reveals a key bit of information about the hook killer. As the preview continues to tease us, Victor, Ryan and Dex’s faces flash before we see the hook killer, in a black hoodie, begin to turn their face toward the camera.

Is this the week the killer will be revealed? Head to the comments and leave your best guess as to who they are.

Video: General Hospital/YouTube