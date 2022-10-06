Credit: Walt Disney Television

“The story and the characters had to end for the audience.”

Kathleen Gati has relished her role as Liesl Obrecht on General Hospital, but there was one particular storyline that she didn’t love: the relationship between her alter ego and Faison. While she’s quick to say she loved his portrayer, Anders Hove, who she called incredibly talented and “lovely to work with,” the story itself gave her pause.

Gati has a powerful take on the dynamic between the two characters, so hear her out on this. “Television is a hugely influential media hugely, and people look at us and we are examples, and the years and years that Obrecht allowed abuse from Faison,” she explained. “I was very uncomfortable with.”

At the heart of the matter? Gati didn’t like that “Obrecht was in many situations with Faison that she put up with… and should never have.”

More: Gati reflects on her 10th Liesl-versary

While the actress understands that many of us “been in relationships that we shouldn’t have been in,” she felt the continued abuse didn’t feel right for who Obrecht was at her core. “In my heart, I was like, ‘Oh man, I really would like this abuse to stop, because Obrecht is a strong character,” she noted. “She picks herself up, no matter what, and moves on.”

That said, Gati doesn’t believe that “Obrecht will, or should, ever go back” because “the story and the characters had to end for the audience.”

For more of our exclusive chat with Gati, check out the video above. Then check out the photo gallery below to remember exactly why we love to hate Dr. Obrecht so darn much!