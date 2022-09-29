Credit: ABC

It rhymes with “scum.”

To General Hospital fans, it’s no secret that even though Sonny is a “good” mobster, he’s a bad guy. He’s had so much blood on his hands that it’s a wonder that they aren’t permanently stained. He’s violent, he’s volatile, he’s dangerous. But one thing we never thought Carly’s ex was is dumb. Until now, that is.

Sonny is having Dex tortured until he confesses that he’s The Hook. How, exactly, does that make sense, godfather? If Dex “confesses” just to stop the abuse, he’ll be killed. If he doesn’t confess, he’ll also ultimately be killed. Isn’t this the same nonsensical “logic” that Salem employed during the witch trials? “Confess or we’ll kill you, or confess and we’ll kill you — the choice is yours!”

Credit: ABC

Wise Up, Wiseguy

That Sonny would stoop to such a low is hardly a surprise. In fact, many a viewer has been reminded by this ugly incident of the one in which he strung up A.J. from a meat hook in order to take Michael away from him. But at least that horrific act had a point: Sonny did a gross thing, but he got what he wanted.

In this case, there is no point. If Dex confesses, Sonny would be a fool to believe him; who wouldn’t say anything to end their torture? If Dex doesn’t confess, Sonny would be a fool to assume that he’s guilty; what, the guy’s supposed to say he did something that he didn’t — and knowing that it would seal his fate? Any way you slice it, Dex is hosed, and Sonny is coming off dim.

Credit: ABC

What’s All the Fuss?

Though it seems to us like what will forever be known as The Dex Incident will make the audience see Sonny as not terribly bright going forward, one person who’s probably not worried about it is his portrayer, Maurice Benard. He’s had to turn the tide with his character before, he said during a recent State of Mind (which you can watch below). In his early days on the soap, Sonny “gave drugs to a young girl, made her strip.” It did not go over well. “I weathered the storm like no other. I was in hell for a while.”

And over the years, Benard has occasionally been returned to the hell in which fans hate Sonny. As he pointed out to Chad Duell (Michael), “I’ve killed your dad. I’ve shot your mom in the head. I’ve put you in a coma…

“If you’re not a good actor, you won’t get past it,” he added. But if you are, then “acting always prevails.”

Read who we think The Hook really is here, and review some of Sonny’s past deeds, good and bad, in the photo gallery below.

Video: YouTube/State of Mind