Credit: ABC (2), ABC screenshot

Strange as it sounds, we’re super-mega-relieved that Dex has been moved to the top of the suspects list.

General Hospital had us worried there for a while, what with the way that it kept piling up evidence that Dex is The Hook. Evan Hofer is the rare soap newbie who was able to hit the ground running; he just has “it.” And — sorry, Cameron — his chemistry with Eden McCoy (Josslyn) is off the charts. So we were loath to think that the show was writing Sonny’s right-hand man and Michael’s secret operative into a corner from which he wouldn’t be able to get out.

Credit: ABC (2)

We’re not concerned anymore. Like, at all. When the September 26 episode found Mac hauling Dex down to the police station and observing that he’d now been at the scene of two attempted murders and one successful one, we actually breathed a sigh of relief. Why? Because we’re obviously supposed to believe what Mac does — that Dex could be guilty. And if the show wants us to believe that, it can’t be true. That’s Murder Mystery 101!

Credit: ABC

So Whodunit, Then?

Of course, if Dex isn’t The Hook, the question remains: Who is? As slight of frame as the maniac is, a lot of taller, beefier characters are ruled out. Ryan, for instance. Elizabeth could certainly fit into the killer’s Baby Gap raincoat, but she was at the hospital when The Hook was stalking Diane. If Nelle isn’t as dead as everyone (except viewers) believes, she’d be the right size and have every reason to want to pick off those who are near and dear to Sonny. But if General Hospital went so far as to make her a hook-wielding murderess, we’d never get to play out the incredible family reunion pictured below.

Credit: ABC

Who does that leave? Esme, whose return is only a matter of time, right? And it would make sense for her to attack Ava and go after Joss (as the killer seemed to be doing when Brando wound up in the wrong place at the wrong time). Esme would also be only too happy to hurt Sonny, who went all “godfather” on nephew Spencer’s treacherous ex. But would she really try to strike out at the mobster by killing his… lawyer? Don’t think so.

Credit: ABC

The Unlikeliest Suspect

That brings us to — dun-dun-dunnn — Rory. Now, why he’d be running around attacking people in Sonny’s orbit, we can’t imagine. But he’s the right body type, and really, we know nothing about him aside from the fact that he’s super-sweet with Trina. Maybe he’s secretly the son of another girl like Karen Wexler, who Sonny plied with drugs and seduced during his days running a strip club. Maybe he’s the offspring of a rival gangster that the don fitted with cement shoes. Beats us.

More: Will Josh Swickard dare to go bare?

Credit: ABC

It would be a shame to lose Rory, because he presents to Trina such a viable alternative to Spencer. Unless Rory is a psycho killer, he’s delightfully uncomplicated. Spencer may be delightful, but uncomplicated he ain’t!

Who do you think is The Hook? On your way to the comments, get up-to-date on the relationship status of all of your favorite General Hospital couples in the gallery below.