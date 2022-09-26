Credit: ABC screenshot

Before things can get better in Port Charles, they are going to get a whole lot worse.

In the preview for General Hospital for the week of September 26 – 30, Port Charles is grappled with grief and loss. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.

In the wake of Brando’s death, the people of Port Charles each deal with grief and loss in their own, sometimes separate, ways. Nina comforts Sasha, who cries that she sees Brando every time she closes her eyes. Meanwhile, Portia is still dealing with Brando’s unexpected death, which she and Finn learned was due to the fact that the killer anointed the hook with a deadly toxin from a reptile. Curtis tells Portia it will be okay, but she wonders when. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like it will get better anytime soon.

The attack on Ava made Nikolas realize how much he loves her and doesn’t want to lose her. On Alexis’ advice, he visits her in the hospital with an official-looking envelope to put everything on the line and prove how much he loves her. However, Ava tells Nikolas that some wounds are never going to heal, and she’s not talking about the ones she got from the hook.

At the end of last week, the hook was poised to strike again as they approached Diane, who was looking through legal papers in the office of Brando’s garage in order to help Sasha. As Mac, with Robert and Felicia, gets news of the latest attack, Diane is shown bleeding on the floor of Brando’s garage.

Will Diane survive? Tune into General Hospital to find out! Also let us know in the comments who you think the hook killer is, and if they are really targeting those close to Sonny.

