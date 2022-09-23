General Hospital’s Charles Shaughnessy Divulges the Adorable Reason That He’s ‘Overflowing With Love Right Now’
We couldn’t be happier for him!
Sometimes it feels like we need a reason to take a step back from what seems like the never-ending existential dread of modern life and appreciate the things that are really important. This is something that hit home for General Hospital‘s Charles Shaughnessy (Victor) in what may just be the best way possible.
The actor took to Twitter to announce that he’s no longer just a proud dad anymore, he’s now also an overjoyed grandfather — just like Victor! OK, maybe not just like Valentin’s scheming, self-serving, villainous pop, but you know what we mean.
“Time out from politics, acting, climate concern, inflation and other depressing stuff,” he wrote. “Pure joy arrived in the form of our first grandchild.”
Now fans may be a bit disappointed by the next part, but Shaughnessy went on to demonstrate that he truly puts his family first in a way that Victor would never be able to understand.
“I want to respect his own and his parents’ (my daughter’s) privacy,” he continued, “so no pic, but I am overflowing with love right now.”
Time out from politics, acting, climate concern, inflation and other depressing stuff. Pure joy arrived in the form of our first Grandchild. I want to respect his own and his parents’ ( my daughter’s) privacy, so no pic, but I am overflowing with love right now.💕💕💕💕💕💕
— Charles Shaughnessy (@C_Shaughnessy) September 22, 2022
Of course, before picking up Victor’s villainous mantle, Shaughnessy spent years as Days of Our Lives‘ perennial good guy, Shane Donovan, so it’s hardly a surprise that co-star, Wally Kurth who’s long played double duty as General Hospital‘s Ned and Days‘ Justin was one of the first to offer his heartfelt congratulations.
And it didn’t take long for Days of Our Lives‘ Martha Madison (Belle) to chime in with Kurth and the legion of fans, offering, “Congrats Charlie! So happy for you all. Xo!”
We’d like to offer our own congrats, and we’re pretty sure Shaughnessy is going to love the grandfather life!
