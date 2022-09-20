Watch in Disbelief as an Interview With General Hospital’s Marcus Coloma Goes Completely off the Rails: ‘That Is *So* Wrong’
“I don’t fully understand the question.”
By now, those who follow General Hospital’s Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) have met his daughter Coco, who has lit up the ABC soap actor’s Instagram in the most adorable way. From fun outings together to dancing at home, we can’t get enough of this father/daughter duo.
In their latest video, called Father/Daughter Talks, Coco began by saying, “Vampire, wolf,” which left him a bit confused. “I don’t fully understand the question,” he stated with an accent. Coco clearly couldn’t believe he didn’t know where she was going with her initial clue (come on, dad, even we did!) and clarified, “Edward or Jake from Twilight. Vampire or wolf, you remember?”
Coloma acted as though he still didn’t follow, as Coco elaborated, “Glittering in the sun…” Well, her dad didn’t think the comparison was fair because they didn’t give the werewolves anything cool to do. “They were like, ‘Oh, pick a team, one of them can do anything and can fly and read minds and go superfast,” he clapped back then continued, “the other one turns into a dog.”
Changing the subject to something that only her dad could know, Coco asked about his first kiss. “I kissed this girl…” he began but Coco interrupted, “It wasn’t my mom?” He replied, “I meant your mom,” then winked at the camera. Apparently Coco didn’t notice because she left it at that.
On to her next question, “What is a fact that you would like to share with the world out there?” We can bet Coco didn’t expect him to say, “The human head weights 18 pounds.” Even so, she disagreed, “That is so wrong, so wrong.” He made another guess but again she disagreed and added her own guesses until they hysterically settled on a weight range.
They talked about what other languages he could speak then Coco urged her dad to “say something sexy to all the women out there.” And he did, in another language, but when Coco asked what he meant, Coloma said, “It’s not appropriate to say.” And Coco is so darn sweet she just replied, “Okay.”
Watch the interview for yourself to see what Disney role Coco would be perfect for — and why — even though her dad called her out on her word usage.
