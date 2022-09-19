You’re Killin’ Us, General Hospital: New Footage Teases a Devastating Death That Has Nothing to Do With The Hook
We’ve been so distracted, this one completely blindsided us!
It looks like we’re about to get a sad few days in Port Charles this week, but at least this time, it doesn’t have anything to do with The Hook. At least, we don’t think it does!
General Hospital’s weekly preview is, as usual, packed full of teases, but mixed in there was just the briefest glimpse of Curtis, Jordan, Stella and TJ. And what we saw wasn’t promising.
The four grasp hands in the hospital in what looks like a prayer circle, and we can’t help but notice that noticeably missing from this portrait is Marshall! We know especially after his date with Epiphany that Marshall has heart and blood pressure issues, not to mention a history of panic attacks.
Of course, seeing his family praying doesn’t necessarily mean anything too terrible will happen, even if Marshall’s hospitalized. But combine that preview with this week’s spoilers which indicate that Port Charles is losing one of their own, and it gets a bit more worrying. What’s more, the loss coincides with Sonny reflecting on the loss of his dad!
Granted, Mike passed away on September 17, so the timing would be right to make the mob boss think of his dad, but that might not be all. Marshall and Sonny have never been exactly what you’d call close (to put it kindly), but Curtis losing his dad so close to the anniversary of Mike’s death could definitely set the don off on a reflective journey.
Put it all together and we have a sinking feeling that Curtis’ reunion with his father may be about to come to a close this week.
"I'm so frightened." #GH pic.twitter.com/StOVai08vZ
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 19, 2022
What do you think? Are we about to lose Marshall and say goodbye to Robert Gossett or could there be some other explanation that we missed?
