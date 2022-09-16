General Hospital Fans May Scream Bloody Murder, But ‘The Hook’s First Kill Will Be Someone Close to Sonny’
OK, consider us “hooked.”
Make room in the morgue. It would appear that General Hospital — or, rather, The Hook — is about to make a real killing.
Already, the would-be murderer has taken a swing at both Ava and Brando. And the week of September 19, The Hook is poised to strike again. His (or her) victim? Ava, Brando, Nina, Michael or Diane, according to Soap Opera Digest. “The Hook’s first kill will be someone close to Sonny,” co-headwriter Chris Van Etten tells the magazine. “The loss will rock him to his core, compel him to circle the wagons and narrow a list of potential suspects.”
So Many Suspects, So Little Time
But how on earth can he do that? Although the (cough) coffee importer is regarded all around Port Charles as “a good mobster,” his life of crime has made his roster of enemies as large as his bank account is fat.
Perhaps some light will be shed on the case by what Jordan learns from the medical report on the first fatality. It contains what co-headwriter Dan O’Connor calls “a frightening discovery.” (Cue the chills.)
Who’s Bound for the Grave?
As for who’s going to meet their maker… sheesh. We can’t imagine. CarSon shippers are no doubt hoping that it will be Nina. But we have a hunch that the show will eventually bring to life the family portrait below.
No way would the show bump off Ava, whose portrayer is daytime’s gold standard for excellence. (Not for nothing, but Maura West also has chemistry with everybody.)
No doubt, Michael is safe — he’s central to almost as many storylines as Sonny. Johnny Wactor recently shared his thoughts about possibly leaving — read them here — which leaves us… ack! Very, very worried.
R.I.P., [Spoiler]
General Hospital wouldn’t really kill off Carolyn Hennesy’s Diane, would it? Along with Scotty, the character’s one of Port Charles’ go-to attorneys — and a never-ending source of pointed wit to boot!
Also, from a storytelling standpoint, since Diane isn’t frontburner, would her murder be as impactful as any of the others? Maybe not.
What do you think? Who’s about to get “the hook”? On your way to the comments, review all of the actors leaving General Hospital in our newly updated photo gallery below.