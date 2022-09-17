Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

The Emmy winner celebrated her 52nd birthday by sharing her true self with her followers.

After being showered with messages on her September 11 birthday, Laura Wright took to Instagram to acknowledge the outpouring of love. But her post became something even deeper and more meaningful than an expression of gratitude. It turned into sort of an inspiring declaration and celebration of genuineness.

“So I have some amazing pictures from a photo shoot I did recently,” the General Hospital star began. “However, when choosing some pictures to post to thank everyone for the birthday wishes I received — and to honor my 52 years — these no-make-up, curly-hair ones won out!”

With good reason. As Carly’s portrayer looks inward these days, she is considering and reconsidering what she puts out into the world. As she put it, “When I think about what I want at 52 — who do I want to be? How do I want to show up? — the word ‘authentic’ kept coming up.

“Yes, I’ll still post glamorous shots, and I do love getting dolled up,” she continued, “but I am having the time of my life discovering me. Yep, this is me.”

